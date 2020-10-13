Log in
Hyundai Motor : begins building electric vehicle hub in Singapore

10/13/2020 | 01:22am EDT
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co started construction on a research and development centre in Singapore on Tuesday that will house a small-scale electric vehicle production facility.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the facility may produce up to 30,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually by 2025 and represents an investment of S$400 million ($295 million).

Singapore is one of the world's most expensive places to buy a car and does not currently have any auto manufacturing capacity. But the wealthy city-state has set out ambitious plans to phase out petrol vehicles by 2040.

"Automotive activities are becoming viable in Singapore once again. EVs have a different supply chain, fewer mechanical parts and more electronics, which plays to Singapore's strengths," PM Lee said.

A Hyundai spokeswoman confirmed the 30,000 unit target but said that the exact capacity was yet to be determined. The facility is due for completion by end 2022, the firm said in a statement.

The announcement comes after vacuum cleaner company Dyson last year scrapped plans to build an electric car in Singapore, saying it was not commercially viable.

Singapore plans to phase out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, and make a bigger bet on electrification to cut greenhouse gases and slow climate change.

Hyundai said in a statement its new Singapore facility aims to be carbon neutral by using solar and hydrogen energy, will utilise technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics, and will include a test drive track for customers.

The centre is part of Hyundai's vision to enable future vehicle buyers to customize and purchase vehicles online using a smartphone, allowing production to be on-demand.

($1 = 1.3590 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by John Geddie and Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.10% 14600 End-of-day quote.-18.44%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.28% 180000 End-of-day quote.49.38%
Financials
Sales 2020 102 846 B 89,5 B 89,5 B
Net income 2020 2 919 B 2,54 B 2,54 B
Net Debt 2020 55 837 B 48,6 B 48,6 B
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 2,16%
Capitalization 38 010 B 33 085 M 33 069 M
EV / Sales 2020 370x
EV / Sales 2021 332x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 211 285,71 KRW
Last Close Price 180 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY49.38%33 085
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.41%184 409
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.90%84 693
DAIMLER AG-0.73%60 906
BMW AG-11.01%49 353
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.99%46 024
