  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hyundai Motor : luxury brand Genesis to be all-electric by 2030

09/02/2021 | 03:51pm EDT
The logo Hyundai's premium brand Genesisis seen in Zurich

(Reuters) - Hyundai Motors' Genesis said on Thursday it would phase out all gas-powered cars by the end of the decade and that its luxury vehicles debuting 2025 onwards will run on fuel cells and batteries.

Genesis, which was launched as Hyundai's standalone luxury division in 2015 to compete with premium brands such as BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, joins other auto majors who are doubling down on investments in electric vehicles.

The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year.

Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 118 787 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2021 6 200 B 5,35 B 5,35 B
Net Debt 2021 70 614 B 60,9 B 60,9 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 44 635 B 38 544 M 38 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 211 500,00 KRW
Average target price 308 700,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY10.16%39 231
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.30%244 333
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.99%149 518
DAIMLER AG22.20%90 119
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED30.08%75 129
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.94%71 294