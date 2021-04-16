Hyundai Motor : Appoints Chang-Hyeon Song as  President and Head of the New TaaS Division

· Hyundai Motor Group forms new TaaS Division to oversee mobility business for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation

The new division will strengthen the Group's mobility strategies, explore business opportunities and contribute to creating a mobility ecosystem · President Song brings world-leading IT and software expertise to the Group and is expected to lead innovative mobility businesses

SEOUL, April 16, 2021- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced that it has appointed Chang-Hyeon Song as President to oversee mobility businesses for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. The Group also announced the establishment of a new Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) Division and named President Song as head of the new division.





The new TaaS Division will be in charge of building strategies and all aspects of global mobility services including planning, development and operations. The new organization will streamline the Group's existing mobility services, then introduce new service models based on user data to enhance the competitiveness of its global mobility business. The division also plans to create a mobility ecosystem that will promote collaboration among diverse players within the industry.





With President Song's track record, the Group's brands plan to accelerate the transition to becoming Smart Mobility Solution Providers by breaking the paradigm of the traditional automotive industry.





President Song is a renowned talent in the tech industry. Song has developed his expertise through his work in global tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft. Song is also the founder of Naver Labs, the R&D unit of South Korea's biggest web search engine and global ICT brand Naver, where Song served as the Chief Technology Officer.





Prior to joining the Group, Song founded autonomous transportation-as-a-service startup 42dot in 2019, where he led the development of autonomous driving and mobility technology platform.





'Hyundai and Kia are companies with the capabilities to provide innovative and valuable mobility experiences to its customers,' said President Song. 'We will try to secure competitive advantage and lay the foundation for sustainable growth of the mobility industry by working closely with the government and other mobility businesses.'





Song's appointment takes place effective immediately.





Hyundai and Kia plan to further increase alliances and cooperation with mobility companies around the globe.









Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's TaaS Division (age 53)

42dot, founder and CEO

founder and Naver Labs, CEO

Naver, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Apple, Senior Server Performance Engineer

DEC, HP, Microsoft, Software Engineer

MS in computer science, Purdue University

BS in computer science, Iowa State University





