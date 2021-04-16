Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai Motor : Appoints Chang-Hyeon Song as  President and Head of the New TaaS Division

04/16/2021 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • · Hyundai Motor Group forms new TaaS Division to oversee mobility business for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation
  • · The new division will strengthen the Group's mobility strategies, explore business opportunities and contribute to creating a mobility ecosystem
  • · President Song brings world-leading IT and software expertise to the Group and is expected to lead innovative mobility businesses

SEOUL, April 16, 2021- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced that it has appointed Chang-Hyeon Song as President to oversee mobility businesses for Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation. The Group also announced the establishment of a new Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) Division and named President Song as head of the new division.


The new TaaS Division will be in charge of building strategies and all aspects of global mobility services including planning, development and operations. The new organization will streamline the Group's existing mobility services, then introduce new service models based on user data to enhance the competitiveness of its global mobility business. The division also plans to create a mobility ecosystem that will promote collaboration among diverse players within the industry.


With President Song's track record, the Group's brands plan to accelerate the transition to becoming Smart Mobility Solution Providers by breaking the paradigm of the traditional automotive industry.


President Song is a renowned talent in the tech industry. Song has developed his expertise through his work in global tech firms such as Apple and Microsoft. Song is also the founder of Naver Labs, the R&D unit of South Korea's biggest web search engine and global ICT brand Naver, where Song served as the Chief Technology Officer.


Prior to joining the Group, Song founded autonomous transportation-as-a-service startup 42dot in 2019, where he led the development of autonomous driving and mobility technology platform.


'Hyundai and Kia are companies with the capabilities to provide innovative and valuable mobility experiences to its customers,' said President Song. 'We will try to secure competitive advantage and lay the foundation for sustainable growth of the mobility industry by working closely with the government and other mobility businesses.'

Song's appointment takes place effective immediately.


Hyundai and Kia plan to further increase alliances and cooperation with mobility companies around the globe.



Chang Song, President and Head of Hyundai Motor Group's TaaS Division (age 53)

  • 42dot,founder and CEO
  • Naver Labs, CEO
  • Naver, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
  • Apple, Senior Server Performance Engineer
  • DEC, HP, Microsoft, Software Engineer
  • MS in computer science, Purdue University
  • BS in computer science, Iowa State University


- End -

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service.

With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.



More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com



More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

worldwide.hyundai.comor globalpr.hyundai.com


Visit the Kia Global Media Center for more information: www.kianewscenter.com


For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit https://www.genesis.com

Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Group believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.


Contact:

Jin Cha
Global PR Team / Hyundai Motor Group

sjcar@hyundai.com

+82 2 3464 2128

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02:44aHYUNDAI MOTOR  : Appoints Chang-Hyeon Song as  President and Head of the New Taa..
PU
04/15MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor Eyes April 19 Domestic Launch of Electric Vehicle..
MT
04/15HYUNDAI MOTOR  : Showcases Heritage Series PONY as Icon of Design Innovation
PU
04/15SK Innovation to work with Hyundai Motor, Kia to develop hybrid EV batteries
RE
04/15HYUNDAI MOTOR  : to Unveil The All-New KONA N at 'N Day' Digital Event
AQ
04/15HYUNDAI FUTURENET  : Extends Support for the LGBTQ Community with Several Partne..
AQ
04/15HYUNDAI FUTURENET  : Presents 2022 Tucson SUV to U.S. Media
AQ
04/15BROADCAST FROM TUCSON, ARIZONA : World Premiere of First-ever 2022 Santa Cruz
AQ
04/15HYUNDAI MOTOR  : to Start Selling Electric Vehicles in China in 2022
MT
04/15MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai's, Kia's Estimated Higher First Quarter Earnings Likely..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 454 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2021 5 437 B 4,88 B 4,88 B
Net Debt 2021 65 387 B 58,7 B 58,7 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 1,75%
Capitalization 48 694 B 43 636 M 43 678 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 300 551,72 KRW
Last Close Price 230 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY20.05%43 636
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.63%217 714
VOLKSWAGEN AG56.31%157 080
DAIMLER AG30.40%96 595
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY40.75%84 265
BMW AG21.10%67 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ