Hyundai Motor : Opens Global Hyundai Dream Center in Kenya for Automotive Training and Education

· Hyundai Motor opens its 7th Hyundai Dream Center in Nairobi, Kenya, to offer automotive vocational training for underserved youths

· Hyundai Dream Centers also help the company secure a steady pool of automotive talent and improve the quality of local automotive maintenance services

SEOUL, June 27, 2021- Hyundai Motor Company announced that it has opened its newest Hyundai Dream Center-an automotive training and educational facility-in Kenya. The new Dream Center is the seventh global institute established by Hyundai Motor, following Dream Centers founded in Ghana, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines and Peru.





Hyundai Motor held the inauguration ceremony at the Dream Center, located at the National Industrial Training Authority's (NITA) Athi River Campus in Nairobi on June 24. Bang Sun Jeong, Vice President at Hyundai Motor Company and Head of Middle East and Africa Headquarters, extended his congratulations via video.





'The Hyundai Dream Center Kenya expects to help underserved youths with practical education in automotive maintenance and opportunities for employment through Hyundai Motor's wide network,' said Jeong. 'Outstanding students will be given field training opportunities at Hyundai Motor's service and dealership networks as well as industry placements and employment opportunities that ensues after graduation.'





Approximately 40 guests attended the event, comprising Kenyan government officials, automotive technology educators and representatives of the Hyundai Dream Center. Guests of honor included Board Director Willson Ngahu of the Kenyan National Industrial Training Board; Michael De Silva, General Manager of Salvador Caetano Kenya; Patrick Ngenga, Deputy Country Director of Plan International Kenya; and William Mwanza, Director of NITA (National Industrial Training Authority).





Hyundai Dream Center is one of Hyundai Motor's global Creating Shared Value (CSV) projects to offer vocational training and employment opportunities to youth in underdeveloped regions around the world in cooperation with the non-governmental organization Plan Korea. Through its programs, Hyundai Dream Center will assist underserved youths, while nurturing a steady pool of skilled Kenyan automotive talents.





Hyundai Motor has established Hyundai Dream Center Kenya within the electronics plant and automotive centers at NITA-a state-run vocational training institute-to help stimulate growth in the local automotive industry. Hyundai Motor plans to enroll 120 underserved young adults in the vocational course and support their education by providing a conducive study environment for three years, which includes the supplement of new teaching materials, equipment as well as scholarships for outstanding students. The company also aims for a female enrollment rate of at least 30 percent to encourage more young women to pursue careers in the automotive field.





'I would like to thank Hyundai Motor Company for the opportunity and giving us exposure to modern automotive equipment,' said Awinja Jeniffer, student of Hyundai Dream Center Kenya. 'I hope the project continues for many years and is introduced in other parts of the country so that more young people who may be less privileged like me can be supported in achieving their hopes and dreams.'





Following its seventh Dream Center in Kenya, Hyundai Motor will continue the project in underserved communities around the world, with the aim of providing social value through education and economic value through workforce and job creation





