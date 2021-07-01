Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
Hyundai Motor : Reports June 2021 Global Sales Results

07/01/2021 | 03:03am EDT
  • · 2021 June global sales totaled 354,409 units, up 14.4% Y/y
  • · Sales outside of Korea increased 26.5% to 286,002 units
  • · Sales in Europe, Russia and South America led the growth in June as market demand continues to recover
  • · Sales in Korea were down 18.3% to 68,407 units

SEOUL, July 1, 2021 -Hyundai Motor Company today announced global sales results for June 2021. The company sold 354,409 units globally last month, an increase of 14.4 percent from a year earlier. Its global sales are gaining momentum as automotive demand in markets around the globe is starting to recover.

Overseas Sales

The company sold 286,002 units outside of Korea, up 26.5 percent from a year earlier when sales were seriously affected by COVID-19. Robust demand drove sales increase in many global markets, including Europe, Russia, and South America, where market conditions have improved.

Korea Sale

Sales in Korea decreased 18.3 percent year-over-year to 68,407 units. Sedan models, including Grandeur (known as Azera in some markets), sold 9,483 units. Genesis luxury brand models also maintained steady sales, with the Genesis G80 sedan and Genesis GV70 SUV selling 5,357 and 4,138 units, respectively.

The company's global sales showed gradual improvement with the rebound of the global auto industry from slow auto demand that occurred during the outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago.

Hyundai will continue to make efforts to effectively manage the ongoing threat of COVID-19 and the global parts shortage issue.

■ Sales Results (Units)

Subject
June
'21
June
'20
Y/Y Change
May
'21
M/M Change 2021 YTD 2020 YTD YTD Change
Korea Sales 68,407 83,700 -18.3% 62,056 10.2% 386,095 384,613 0.4%
Overseas Sales 286,002 226,127 26.5% 263,494 8.5% 1,642,879 1,222,727 34.4%
Global Sales 354,409 309,827 14.4% 325,550 8.9% 2,028,974 1,607,340 26.2%


* Monthly sales figures provided in this press release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis.

1. Sales in Korea is based on retail sales while overseas sales (global sales excluding Korea) is based on wholesales.

2. Sales results include entire sedan, SUV and CV models produced by Hyundai Motor.



- End -

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe.

Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider.

The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services.

In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.


More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com


Disclaimer:Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
