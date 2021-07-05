Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hyundai Motor : to invest $100 million in battery startup SolidEnergy Systems - Yonhap

07/05/2021 | 02:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hyundai Motor is seen on wall at a event of Hyundai Motor Co's new Accent in Mexico City

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co has invested about $100 million to buy a stake in a lithium metal battery startup, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing industry sources.

"As we have been investing in various companies related to electrification, our investment in SolidEnergy is part of that," an official at Hyundai Motor told Yonhap.

Founded in 2012, SolidEnergy Systems (SES), which was spun off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, develops anode-free lithium metal batteries.

SES shareholders include General Motors Co, SK Inc, Tianqi Lithium Corp among others, according to the company's website.

In April, Hyundai said during its earnings call that the company had been developing solid-state batteries and planned to mass produce electric vehicles (EV) using solid-state batteries in 2030.

Hyundai currently sources its batteries for its EVs from SK Innovation Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd's wholly-owned LG Energy Solution.

In March, General Motors announced a partnership with SES to boost its battery development, allowing for increased electric vehicle driving range in a smaller package.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 116 779 B 103 B 103 B
Net income 2021 5 718 B 5,06 B 5,06 B
Net Debt 2021 69 788 B 61,8 B 61,8 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 50 551 B 44 594 M 44 738 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 239 000,00 KRW
Average target price 307 965,52 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY24.48%45 625
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.41%246 448
VOLKSWAGEN AG38.66%152 568
DAIMLER AG31.91%99 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY41.59%87 475
BMW AG24.73%71 766