  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
157000.00 KRW   +3.97%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles

01/03/2023 | 01:29am EST
2022 World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show, in New York City

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 775 B 112 B 112 B
Net income 2022 8 131 B 6,40 B 6,40 B
Net Debt 2022 83 681 B 65,8 B 65,8 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,89x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 35 965 B 28 301 M 28 301 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 157 000,00 KRW
Average target price 229 259,26 KRW
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY3.97%28 301
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%187 424
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.11%72 220
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG3.88%70 202
BMW AG2.90%57 264
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY0.00%47 792