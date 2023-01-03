Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Korea, republic of
Korea Stock Exchange
Hyundai Motor Company
News
Summary
A005380
KR7005380001
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
(A005380)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange -
2023-01-01
157000.00
KRW
+3.97%
01:29a
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
RE
01/01
South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
RE
2022
Senator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits
RE
01/03/2023 | 01:29am EST
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it has set its 2023 global sales target at 4.32 million vehicles, up about 8% from its 2022 target of 4.01 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION
-4.01%
15550
-4.01%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
3.97%
157000
3.97%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
01:29a
Hyundai Motor sets 2023 global sales target of 4.32 million vehicles
RE
01/01
South Korean shares start 2023 on a high as EV stocks jump
RE
2022
Senator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits
RE
2022
U.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits
RE
2022
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022
Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
2022
Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
2022
South Korean Stocks Climb on Hopes Amid China Reopening from January 2023; Kia Adds 1%
MT
2022
Hyundai Motor, Kia Get Ready for Second-hand Car Business in 2023
MT
2022
South Korean Automakers' Domestic Sales to Decline to Nine-Year Low in 2022
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
2022
Hyundai Motor's Luxury Unit Genesis Electrified G80 Secures Highest IIHS Crash Safety R..
MT
2022
Nomura Adjusts Hyundai Motor's Price Target to 290,000 Won From 270,000 Won, Keeps at B..
MT
2022
India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
RE
Financials
KRW
USD
Sales 2022
141 775 B
112 B
112 B
Net income 2022
8 131 B
6,40 B
6,40 B
Net Debt 2022
83 681 B
65,8 B
65,8 B
P/E ratio 2022
4,89x
Yield 2022
3,35%
Capitalization
35 965 B
28 301 M
28 301 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,84x
EV / Sales 2023
0,79x
Nbr of Employees
64 054
Free-Float
69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
27
Last Close Price
157 000,00 KRW
Average target price
229 259,26 KRW
Spread / Average Target
46,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung
Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon
Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann
Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo
Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha
Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
3.97%
28 301
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
0.00%
187 424
VOLKSWAGEN AG
3.11%
72 220
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG
3.88%
70 202
BMW AG
2.90%
57 264
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
0.00%
47 792
