    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
176200.00 KRW   +1.15%
06:57aChinese nickel workers file complaint to Indonesia's rights body over work conditions
RE
06:53aHyundai Motor to Divest Alabama Subsidiary After Child Labor Allegations
DJ
02:03aExclusive-Hyundai to divest Alabama subsidiary following child labor revelations
RE
Hyundai Motor to Divest Alabama Subsidiary After Child Labor Allegations

02/24/2023 | 06:53am EST
By Will Feuer


Hyundai Motor Co. said it plans to divest a subsidiary in Alabama after investigating allegations that the auto parts plant employed underage workers.

Hyundai Chief Executive Jaehoon Chang said Friday in a letter to shareholders that it plans to sell its stake in SMART Alabama LLC, which is majority-owned by Hyundai, while preserving jobs at the plant. Last year, Reuters reported that the unit was said to be using child labor, with some underage workers as young as 12 years old, at a plant in Luverne, Ala.

Mr. Chang said SMART and another supplier, SL Alabama, have "terminated their relationships with the third-party staffing agencies who falsely certified that they had screened and cleared underage individuals as being of legal age."

Audits conducted by an outside law firm "show that our suppliers are now in full compliance with underage labor laws," Mr. Chang said.

"Even though there were issues with third-party staffing agencies that provided false documentation to these suppliers, ultimately, the responsibility is with Hyundai to make sure all our suppliers understand and meet our high global workforce standards," he said.

The company said its investigation found that its U.S. tier-one suppliers were in full compliance with underage labor laws. Hyundai said it is implementing new, more stringent workforce standards throughout its supply chain.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 0653ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 1.75% 16320 End-of-day quote.0.74%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.15% 176200 End-of-day quote.16.69%
Financials
Sales 2022 141 996 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 8 077 B 6,22 B 6,22 B
Net Debt 2022 85 161 B 65,6 B 65,6 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 40 463 B 31 163 M 31 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 69,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 176 200,00 KRW
Average target price 223 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY16.69%31 163
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.90%188 106
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG20.70%83 989
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.30%81 437
BMW AG19.51%67 452
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.55%54 740