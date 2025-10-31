Hyundai Motor Company today broke ground on its new hydrogen fuel cell production plant in Ulsan, South Korea.



The plant demonstrates Hyundai Motor Group's strategic commitment to accelerating the transition to a hydrogen society, the group said.



The new industrial complex will occupy an area of 43,000 square meters on the site of a former internal combustion engine transmission production plant.



Scheduled for completion in 2027, the plant will incorporate chemical processing and assembly units and will have an annual production capacity of 30,000 fuel cells.



The plant, representing an investment of 930bn won (c. €564m), will produce next-generation hydrogen fuel cells and electrolysers designed for various mobility applications (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses, construction machinery and boats).



"The plant will be a key asset in ensuring our growth momentum at the national level and establishing South Korea's leadership in the global hydrogen sector," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Group.