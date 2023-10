RIYADH, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has agreed to build a car plant in Saudi Arabia jointly with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday.

Yoon was speaking in Riyadh where the PIF and Hyundai signed the agreement.

