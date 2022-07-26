Hyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures -U.S. regulator

July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has ordered a Hyundai
Motor Co affiliate to pay $19.2 million for
repeatedly giving credit-reporting agencies inaccurate
information about its customers, including that they were
delinquent on loans and leases.
Hyundai Capital America, which serves about 1.7 million
drivers of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, agreed on Tuesday
to pay a $6 million civil fine and $13.2 million in restitution
to current and former customers.
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called the
case its largest against an auto servicer under the federal Fair
Credit Reporting Act.
According to the regulator, Hyundai provided inaccurate
information more than 8.7 million times across 2.2 million
accounts from January 2016 to March 2020, tarnishing customers'
credit reports and often resulting in lowered credit scores.
The CFPB said the errors resulted from "systemic" procedural
shortfalls that the South Korean automaker knew about, sometimes
through internal audits, but did not fix or took as long as
eight years to fix sufficiently.
In a statement, Hyundai Capital America said it has launched
an "end-to-end review" of its credit reporting, and was
committed to giving customers "timely, accurate, high-quality
service and care."
The Irvine, California-based affiliate has a $45 billion
customer portfolio, the CFPB said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C.
Editing by Matthew Lewis)