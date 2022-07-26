Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
196000.00 KRW    0.00%
01:23pHyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures -U.S. regulator
RE
12:05pHyundai to pay $19.2 million for widespread credit-reporting failures--U.S. regulator
RE
10:38aHyundai Financing Unit Settles CFPB Allegations for $19 Million
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures -U.S. regulator

07/26/2022 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. regulator has ordered a Hyundai Motor Co affiliate to pay $19.2 million for repeatedly giving credit-reporting agencies inaccurate information about its customers, including that they were delinquent on loans and leases.

Hyundai Capital America, which serves about 1.7 million drivers of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis vehicles, agreed on Tuesday to pay a $6 million civil fine and $13.2 million in restitution to current and former customers.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau called the case its largest against an auto servicer under the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act.

According to the regulator, Hyundai provided inaccurate information more than 8.7 million times across 2.2 million accounts from January 2016 to March 2020, tarnishing customers' credit reports and often resulting in lowered credit scores.

The CFPB said the errors resulted from "systemic" procedural shortfalls that the South Korean automaker knew about, sometimes through internal audits, but did not fix or took as long as eight years to fix sufficiently.

In a statement, Hyundai Capital America said it has launched an "end-to-end review" of its credit reporting, and was committed to giving customers "timely, accurate, high-quality service and care."

The Irvine, California-based affiliate has a $45 billion customer portfolio, the CFPB said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington, D.C. Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.32% 15350 End-of-day quote.-8.63%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 196000 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
01:23pHyundai to pay $19.2 mln for widespread credit-reporting failures -U.S. regulator
RE
12:05pHyundai to pay $19.2 million for widespread credit-reporting failures--U.S. regulator
RE
10:38aHyundai Financing Unit Settles CFPB Allegations for $19 Million
DJ
09:58aDassault Systemes Extends Agreement with Hyundai Motor by Five Years
AQ
07:21aGeorgia State, US Local Governments Grant Hyundai Motor $1.8 Billion in Tax Breaks, Inc..
MT
05:44aSouth Korean Stocks Rise on Bank of Korea’s Optimistic Q2 GDP Data; Hyundai Rotem..
MT
07/25Hyundai Rotem's Net Income Surges 79% in April-June Quarter
MT
07/25GM's South Korea unit resumes production at two factories
RE
07/25South Korea’s Kospi Gains on Foreign, Institutional Buying; Hyundai Motor Adds 3%
MT
07/25Hyundai Motor Posts Largest Quarterly Profit in Eight Years as Revenue Meets Estimate
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 132 822 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 8 251 B 6,30 B 6,30 B
Net Debt 2022 81 472 B 62,2 B 62,2 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 41 023 B 31 282 M 31 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 196 000,00 KRW
Average target price 257 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-6.22%31 286
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.87%217 431
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.26%83 072
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-17.96%60 576
BMW AG-11.89%52 203
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-38.28%51 614