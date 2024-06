NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor's India unit filed papers on Saturday to seek approval for a stock market listing, with its South Korean parent proposing to partly sell its stake in the share offering which could be one of the nation's biggest.

Hyundai Motor India will be the country's first car maker to go public in two decades, since market leader Maruti Suzuki in 2003.

(Reporting by Sethuraman N R in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)