MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India's largest carmakers report increase in monthly sales

11/01/2020 | 06:55am EST
Cars are seen parked at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's largest carmakers posted strong monthly sales numbers on Sunday, signalling that demand could be returning to the country's ailing economy during the festival period.

Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest automaker, said it sold 182,448 vehicles in October, an increase of nearly 19% over the same period last year.

The company was hit hard by a months-long lockdown imposed in late March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, reporting a quarterly loss in July - the first time since its listing in 2003.

India's second-largest carmaker Hyundai said that it recorded its highest-ever domestic sales last month, selling 56,605 vehicles. The company's previous highest monthly sales was in October 2018, when it sold around 52,000 cars.

Mahindra & Mahindra, maker of popular sports utility vehicles, reported that domestic sales of passenger vehicles had increased by 1% in October, compared to last year.

"For Mahindra, the festive season has started on a positive note with deliveries and bookings being higher than last year," Veejay Nakra, CEO of the company's automotive division, said in a press release.

Some Indian businesses expect a boost in sales during the country's largest shopping season, spread over the festival period of October and November, with the pandemic shutdown leading to pent-up demand.

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Alasdair Pal and Toby Chopra)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.08% 13800 End-of-day quote.-22.91%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -3.24% 164500 End-of-day quote.36.51%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.35% 594 Delayed Quote.11.75%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -2.14% 6965.15 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
PAL GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.25% 1208 End-of-day quote.-36.67%
Financials
Sales 2020 104 054 B 91,6 B 91,6 B
Net income 2020 1 877 B 1,65 B 1,65 B
Net Debt 2020 60 850 B 53,5 B 53,5 B
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 34 737 B 30 583 M 30 569 M
EV / Sales 2020 334x
EV / Sales 2021 301x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 219 111,11 KRW
Last Close Price 164 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Honorary Chairman
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY36.51%30 583
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.81%181 881
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.02%76 005
DAIMLER AG-10.07%55 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.66%49 416
BMW AG-19.77%44 109
