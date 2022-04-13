Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-11
178000.00 KRW   -0.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's mandatory airbag proposal will hurt sales, says top carmaker

04/13/2022 | 08:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's plan to make six airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles will make cars more expensive and drive out a chunk of potential buyers, the chairman of Maruti Suzuki, the country's top-selling carmaker, told Reuters.

Such a move will hurt sales of small, low-cost cars and put more pressure on companies already facing high costs, R.C. Bhargava said, pushing back publicly on what the government considers a major safety initiative.

India, which has some of the world's deadliest roads, released a draft proposal in January mandating six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from Oct. 1. The draft rules, part of a series of road safety measures, are yet to be finalised.

Sales of small cars have been declining through the pandemic and these kinds of cost increases will only mean that they will go down further, while big and expensive cars continue to grow, Bhargava said.

"This will hurt the growth of the small car market and the smaller and poorer people, who cannot afford the more expensive cars," he said.

India is the world's fifth-largest car market, with annual sales of around 3 million units a year, and is dominated by Maruti Suzuki, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor, and Hyundai Motor.

In the country's price-sensitive market, the majority of cars sell for around $10,000-$15,000.

Providing driver and front passenger airbags in all cars is already mandatory. Adding another four airbags will increase the cost by 17,600 rupees ($231), according to auto market data provider JATO Dynamics.

In some cases, the cost could be higher as companies will need to make engineering changes to the car's structure to accommodate the additional airbags, said Ravi Bhatia, president for India at JATO.

"Companies will need to decide whether it is feasible to make the changes and if the model will sell at a higher price. The damage will be significant at the lower end of the market where there is huge price sensitivity," he said.

More than 133,000 people were killed in 355,000 road accidents in India in 2020, government data showed. Car passengers accounted for 13% of deaths.

India's road transport ministry is firm on its plan and is pushing automakers to agree to the rules, two sources told Reuters.

The ministry estimates four additional airbags to cost no more than $90, but even then it is facing resistance.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has asked the ministry to "review and reconsider" the rules saying "side and curtain airbags are not mandated anywhere in the world".

In a letter to the ministry in February, the industry lobby group warned that with the cost of cars steadily rising in recent years enough time must be given for the airbags rule "to reduce risk of impact on industry growth".

Reuters has reviewed a copy of the letter which has previously not been reported.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) has told the ministry they can meet the additional demand for airbags but would need 12-18 months to ramp up local production.

The ministry, SIAM and ACMA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Aftab Ahmed and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.90% 11250 End-of-day quote.-5.46%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.84% 178000 End-of-day quote.-14.83%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -1.95% 7469.5 Delayed Quote.2.58%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 1.16% 3853 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 128 992 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 6 314 B 5,15 B 5,15 B
Net Debt 2022 74 483 B 60,7 B 60,7 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 37 270 B 30 382 M 30 382 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 178 000,00 KRW
Average target price 266 458,33 KRW
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-14.83%30 382
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.71%227 851
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.86%101 437
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-7.53%72 648
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-26.05%61 729
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.71%58 179