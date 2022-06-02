Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-30
189500.00 KRW   +1.07%
04:47aIndia's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off
RE
02:53aTight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec
RE
06/01Eight automakers adopt U.S. EV fire response recommendations
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off

06/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(This May 31st story removes reference to Glencore after Attero said in a statement that it had mentioned Glencore erroneously)

By Krishna N. Das

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's largest electronics recycling firm Attero Recycling will spend $1 billion in the next five years and add plants in Poland, Ohio and Indonesia starting this year, its CEO told Reuters, aiming to tap into a global boom for electric vehicles.

The World Bank-backed company, whose clients include Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor, also plans to prepare for an initial public offering in about a year and list in India or the United States in the next three years, Nitin Gupta said in an interview.

Attero's goal is to raise its annual lithium-ion battery waste processing capacity to 300,000 tonnes by 2027 from 11,000 tonnes now, he said, meeting 15% of the world's demand for lithium, cobalt and graphite, from less than 0.1% today.

"Lithium-ion batteries are becoming ubiquitous in nature," Gupta, who founded Attero in 2008 with his brother and made it profitable in the last two years, said in an interview.

By recycling such batteries, Gupta said they were not only solving a waste problem but also becoming "significant players in the material supply chain by selling green metals without mining the earth".

He said half the cost of an electric vehicle is the lithium-ion batteries, at least 35% of whose cost then comes from cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite and manganese.

Attero's extraction rate is about 98% and it uses chemical methods instead of the more expensive smelting process that melts certain metals beyond recovery, Gupta said. Some of the materials it extracts go to Tesla Inc.

He said Attero's Poland factory will be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022, in Ohio in the third quarter of 2023 and in Indonesia by the first quarter of 2024. The investments will be mainly from internal accruals, Gupta added.

Its rivals include Li-Cycle Holdings and Redwood Materials but could also face competition from established automakers like Nissan planning their own battery recycling operations.

Attero employs about 150 people and plans to add 100 more this year, including in Europe and the United States. Gupta said sales were set to double this financial year to about 4.25 billion rupees ($55 million), but declined to share profit projections.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.44% 524.4 Delayed Quote.39.67%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.80% 18850 End-of-day quote.12.20%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.07% 189500 End-of-day quote.-9.33%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.94% 105000 End-of-day quote.-23.91%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.09% 539 Delayed Quote.-2.93%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.44% 67400 End-of-day quote.-13.92%
TESLA, INC. -2.36% 740.37 Delayed Quote.-29.94%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
04:47aIndia's top e-recycler Attero to spend $1 billion to expand as EVs take off
RE
02:53aTight Asia capacity limits room for new LNG ships - Korea Shipbuilding exec
RE
06/01Eight automakers adopt U.S. EV fire response recommendations
RE
06/01ABB to Supply Distributed Control System to Orlen's New Petrochemical Facility in Polan..
MT
05/25South Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market
RE
05/24Hyundai to recall 281,000 North American vehicles over exploding part
RE
05/24Hyundai Motor Group to Invest $49.8 Billion in Operations in South Korea
MT
05/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Kohl's, Apple, JPMorgan, Bank of America...
05/23MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 23, 2022
05/23Hyundai to Raise U.S. Investment; Aim to Boost Innovation, Mobility Electrification
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 572 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 6 554 B 5,26 B 5,26 B
Net Debt 2022 81 081 B 65,0 B 65,0 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,30x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 39 707 B 31 851 M 31 851 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 189 500,00 KRW
Average target price 258 518,52 KRW
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-9.33%31 851
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.37%232 252
VOLKSWAGEN AG-11.09%102 314
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-0.43%76 702
BMW AG-6.96%57 488
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.73%55 807