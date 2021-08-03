Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/02
220000 KRW   +0.92%
03:51aIndian carmakers renew bid to delay tougher fuel efficiency rules -sources
RE
03:02aHYUNDAI MOTOR : July Sales Sink 13% MoM
MT
08/02MARKET CHATTER : Kia Introduces New Electric Vehicle EV6 in South Korea
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian carmakers renew bid to delay tougher fuel efficiency rules -sources

08/03/2021 | 03:51am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are pictured at a toll post in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automakers are making a renewed push for more time to meet tighter rules on fuel efficiency, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, as companies still reel from the financial impact of COVID-19, sources told Reuters.

The industry body leading the push, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), is expected to meet the transport minister on Tuesday to seek a one-year delay in complying with the rules, due to take effect from next April, said the sources, who have direct knowledge of the plans.

The grouping is expected to describe how the auto industry plans to adopt clean technologies in future, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

SIAM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The corporate average fuel efficiency (CAFE) rules require automakers to cut average carbon emissions, turning to strategies such as launching electric cars or vehicles using alternative fuels like ethanol.

Carmakers have said it would be difficult to make further investments to meet the stricter rules, particularly as profits have been hit by slumping sales over the last two years as the pandemic has slowed demand.

But doing so would allow India to curb pollution, meet its carbon reduction targets under the Paris Accord and reduce its fuel import bill.

In March, SIAM, which includes top sellers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor among its members, had sought a two-year delay.

At the time, a senior government official said an extension was unlikely, but some concessions could be considered if car companies showed serious intent to invest in clean technologies.

India introduced a first phase of its CAFE measures in April 2017, giving carmakers until the end of March next year to cut carbon emissions from new cars to 130 grams per km.

In a second phase starting from April 1, 2022, India has proposed a further cut to 113 grams per km.

The stricter CAFE rules also aim to pull Indian regulations for carmakers in line with global standards.

Sales of hybrid and electric vehicle have increased in Europe, for example, where carmakers face heavy penalties if they do not develop low-emission technology.

But India has not yet set penalties for companies that fall short of its stricter CAFE norms.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.92% 220000 End-of-day quote.14.58%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.73% 763.2 Delayed Quote.5.15%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 0.92% 7143 Delayed Quote.-7.49%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.97% 296.8 End-of-day quote.61.57%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.29% 10030 End-of-day quote.26.05%
