  Homepage
  Equities
  Korea, republic of
  Korea Stock Exchange
  Hyundai Motor Company
  News
  Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Indian court orders COVID-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant

05/31/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Nissan and Renault are pictured at a dealership Kyiv

CHENNAI (Reuters) - An Indian court on Monday ordered officials to inspect coronavirus-related safety protocols at Renault-Nissan's Tamil Nadu car plant, where workers are on strike over allegations that social distancing rules are not being followed.

Workers at the southern Indian factory, jointly owned by Renault and alliance partner Nissan Motor, did not report for duty on Monday over COVID-related safety concerns, the workers' union said.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, denied the workers' safety allegations and told an Indian court it followed all guidelines. The company also said it would cooperate with the state government during the inspection and would reopen the factory gradually.

"Nissan continues to hold the safety and wellbeing of employees at the heart of our operations," a spokeswoman said, adding it will continue to add measures to safeguard employees and their families.

The Renault-Nissan plant has been shut since Wednesday.

The standoff is a sign of the challenges companies face in resuming operations when new infections in India are rising. Tamil Nadu state is one of the worst affected, with more than 30,000 new cases a day.

Hundreds of workers near the auto manufacturing hub of Chennai have fallen ill with COVID-19 and dozens have died, labour unions say.

Renault-Nissan, Ford and Hyundai halted work at their plants last week after workers protested and some went on strike.

Hyundai Motor Co suspended one of its three shifts at a plant near Chennai for three weeks due to the coronavirus, according to an internal note to employees seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the matter.

A spokesman confirmed Hyundai would operate two shifts from Monday, adding it was "closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the state" and adhering to safety guidelines.

Renault-Nissan workers refused to resume work on Monday saying in a letter to the companies that their demands - including social distancing, rehabilitation of families of dead workers and medical treatment of those affected by COVID-19 - had not been met.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

A two-judge bench ordered a senior government official in charge of industrial safety to visit the plant on Tuesday for an inspection, while also asking workers to resume their duties.

Distancing norms have to be maintained without exception, the court said, directing the management and workers to arrive at an amicable solution.

The Tamil Nadu state government on Saturday allowed carmakers near Chennai to keep operating, but asked them to ensure adherence to social distancing protocols.

One of the judges noted that one factory inspected by the state's industrial safety departments was served a notice asking to "show cause" for purported discrepancies with standard operating procedures.

A report by the Office of Director of Industrial Safety on Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, seen by Reuters, noted social distancing was not fully followed.

The report also said sanitization facilities were unavailable at many places within the factory and there was no full-time medical officer.

Reuters was unable to reach Wipro Infrastructure for comment.

Renault-Nissan said it had reduced production at the Tamil Nadu plant, its only manufacturing base in India, to 7,129 cars during the 13 working days in May against a target of 18,852. In April, it manufactured 17,207 cars.

"They are disrupting the work which will impact the business and lives of thousands of people including the workmen's own dependents," Renault-Nissan said in a filing dated May 31.

The case will next be heard on Friday.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Alexander Smith and David Holmes)

By Sudarshan Varadhan and Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.29% 235000 End-of-day quote.22.40%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.57% 539.1 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
RENAULT -0.85% 33.835 Real-time Quote.-4.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 116 751 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2021 5 607 B 5,06 B 5,06 B
Net Debt 2021 70 257 B 63,4 B 63,4 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 49 680 B 44 819 M 44 861 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 303 033,33 KRW
Last Close Price 235 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY22.40%44 008
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION14.55%232 375
VOLKSWAGEN AG48.37%164 729
DAIMLER AG32.62%99 930
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.44%86 039
BMW AG20.74%69 252