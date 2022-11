NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian metals company PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia, Tbk has signed an MoU with South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company on aluminium supply for automobile manufacturing, Adaro said in a statement on Sunday.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)