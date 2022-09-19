Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
201000.00 KRW   +1.52%
Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai

09/19/2022 | 06:29am EDT
IAA MOBILITY 2021 show in Munich

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Iveco showcased on Monday a prototype of the hydrogen powered eDaily large van it has developed with Hyundai Motor, the first tangible outcome of a wider partnership between the two manufacturers.

Iveco and South Korea's Hyundai Motor in March signed a preliminary deal to explore cooperating on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

In July, they said Iveco would equip its future hydrogen-powered buses in Europe with fuel-cell systems designed by Hyundai's hydrogen mobility brand HTWO.

The new hydrogen powered eDaily, with a range of 350 kilometres (217 miles) and a maximum payload of 3 tons, is fitted with Hyundai's 90 kilowatt (kW) hydrogen fuel cell system and 140 kW e-motor, Iveco said in a statement. The vehicle's battery pack is provided by FPT Industrial, Iveco's powertrain unit.

Iveco, the smallest among Europe's large truck and bus makers, pledged to develop a full range of zero-emission vehicles as it separated at the beginning of this year from its former parent company CNH Industrial. It has a joint venture with U.S. group Nikola to produce battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks.

The company also said on Monday it and Hyundai were assessing other collaboration options, ranging from cross-selling products in selected regions to joint developments in vehicle automation and connectivity.

Iveco added that Hyundai was also considering sourcing opportunities from FPT Industrial in the area of next generation conventional powertrains for commercial vehicles.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
