Iveco showcases prototype of large hydrogen van developed with Hyundai

Iveco and South Korea's Hyundai Motor in March signed a preliminary deal to explore cooperating on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

In July, they said Iveco would equip its future hydrogen-powered buses in Europe with fuel-cell systems designed by Hyundai's hydrogen mobility brand HTWO.

The new hydrogen powered eDaily, with a range of 350 kilometres (217 miles) and a maximum payload of 3 tons, is fitted with Hyundai's 90 kilowatt (kW) hydrogen fuel cell system and 140 kW e-motor, Iveco said in a statement. The vehicle's battery pack is provided by FPT Industrial, Iveco's powertrain unit.

Iveco, the smallest among Europe's large truck and bus makers, pledged to develop a full range of zero-emission vehicles as it separated at the beginning of this year from its former parent company CNH Industrial. It has a joint venture with U.S. group Nikola to produce battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell heavy trucks.

The company also said on Monday it and Hyundai were assessing other collaboration options, ranging from cross-selling products in selected regions to joint developments in vehicle automation and connectivity.

Iveco added that Hyundai was also considering sourcing opportunities from FPT Industrial in the area of next generation conventional powertrains for commercial vehicles.

