Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain

DETROIT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co
, Korea's top automaker, is investigating child labor
violations in its U.S. supply chain and plans to "sever ties"
with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on
underage workers, the company's global chief operating officer
Jose Munoz told Reuters on Wednesday.
A Reuters investigative report in July documented children,
including a 12-year-old, working at a Hyundai-controlled metal
stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama, called SMART Alabama,
LLC.
Following the Reuters report, Alabama's state Department of
Labor, in coordination with federal agencies, began
investigating SMART Alabama. Authorities subsequently launched a
child labor probe at another of Hyundai's regional supplier
plants, Korean-operated SL Alabama, finding children as young as
age 13.
In an interview before a Reuters event in Detroit on
Wednesday, Munoz said Hyundai intends to "sever relations" with
the two Alabama supplier plants under scrutiny for deploying
underage labor "as soon as possible."
In addition, Munoz told Reuters he had ordered a broader
investigation into Hyundai's entire network of U.S. auto parts
suppliers for potential labor law violations and "to ensure
compliance."
Munoz's comments represent the Korean automotive giant's
most substantive public acknowledgment to date that child labor
violations may have occurred in its U.S. supply chain, a network
of dozens of mostly Korean-owned auto-parts plants that supply
Hyundai's massive vehicle assembly plant in Montgomery, Alabama.
Hyundai's $1.8 billion flagship U.S. assembly plant in
Montgomery produced nearly half of the 738,000 vehicles the
automaker sold in the United States last year, according to
company figures.
The executive also pledged that Hyundai would push to stop
relying on third party labor suppliers at its southern U.S.
operations.
As Reuters reported, migrant children from Guatemala found
working at SMART Alabama, LLC and SL Alabama had been hired by
recruiting or staffing firms in the region. In a statement to
Reuters this week, Hyundai said it had already stopped relying
on at least one labor recruiting firm that had been hiring for
SMART.
Munoz told Reuters: "Hyundai is pushing to stop using third
party labor suppliers, and oversee hiring directly."
Munoz did not offer further detail into how long Hyundai's
probe of its U.S. supply chain would take, when Hyundai or any
partner plants could end their dependence on third party
staffing firms for labor, or when Hyundai could end commercial
relationships with two existing Alabama suppliers investigated
for child labor violations by U.S. authorities.
In a statement on Wednesday, SL Alabama said it had taken
"aggressive steps to remedy the situation" as soon it learned a
subcontractor had provided underage workers. It terminated its
relationship with the staffing firm, took more direct control of
the hiring process and hired a law firm to conduct an audit of
its employment practices, it said.
SMART Alabama did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Munoz's comments come on the same day that an investor group
working with union pension funds sent a letter to Hyundai,
pushing it to respond to reports of child labor at U.S. parts
suppliers, and warning of potential reputational damage to the
Korean automaker.
The letter said that the use of child labor violated
international standards Hyundai committed to in its Human Rights
Charter and its own code of conduct for suppliers.
(Reporting by Joseph White in Detroit and Joshua Schneyer in
New York; Additional reporting by Mica Rosenberg in New York and
Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Editing by David Gregorio)