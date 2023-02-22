Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
174200.00 KRW   -2.24%
01:38pLuminar, Mercedes-Benz expand deal for self-driving tech
RE
05:01aHyundai Motor and Tate Announce El Anatsui as Next Hyundai Commission Artist
AQ
02/20Reuters wins George Polk Award for uncovering child labor in Hyundai supply chain
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Luminar, Mercedes-Benz expand deal for self-driving tech

02/22/2023 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a car in front of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart

(Reuters) - Self-driving sensor maker Luminar Technologies Inc announced an expanded partnership with Mercedes-Benz Group on Wednesday to enable fully automated driving for its next-generation vehicles.

Automakers from Tesla Inc to General Motors are focusing on autonomous vehicles, but technological and regulatory hurdles remain.

Tech firms such as Alphabet Inc's Waymo and Aptiv-Hyundai Motor joint venture, Motional, are also looking to develop autonomous vehicles for commercial use.

Luminar will supply the German carmaker with lidars, which use laser light pulses to measure the distance between the sensor and an object and are widely seen as essential to achieving full autonomous driving.

Luminar and Mercedes-Benz had announced a partnership in January last year.

Palo Alto, California-based Luminar also said it plans to build a factory in Asia to support the multi-billion dollar deal.

Luminar teamed up with Volvo Cars and announced in January last year that a hands-free driving system called "Ride Pilot", which will allow the car to fully take over driving tasks in some limited situations, would be first released in California.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO 0.46% 206.4 Delayed Quote.9.00%
ALPHABET INC. 0.15% 91.96 Delayed Quote.6.94%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.22% 41.07 Delayed Quote.22.27%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.29% 16040 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.24% 174200 End-of-day quote.15.36%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 29.42% 7.41 Delayed Quote.36.57%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -0.82% 73.98 Delayed Quote.21.48%
TESLA, INC. 0.94% 199.61 Delayed Quote.60.23%
Financials
Sales 2022 141 996 B 109 B 109 B
Net income 2022 8 077 B 6,20 B 6,20 B
Net Debt 2022 85 161 B 65,4 B 65,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 3,08%
Capitalization 40 438 B 31 058 M 31 063 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 174 200,00 KRW
Average target price 223 666,67 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY15.36%31 740
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.28%190 702
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.48%85 155
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.59%80 943
BMW AG18.37%67 314
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.27%57 361