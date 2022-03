Major automakers back tough U.S. vehicle emissions rules in court battle

Texas and 15 other states have challenged the EPA's vehicle emissions rules that reverse a rollback of tailpipe rules issued under former President Donald Trump.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing nearly all major automakers, said in a court filing the EPA rule "will challenge the industry" but provides automakers with "critically important flexibilities."

Automakers, the group added, want to ensure "critical regulatory provisions supporting electric vehicle technology are maintained."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)