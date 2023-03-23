NHTSA Says Hyundai, Kia Issued Recalls for Over 570K Vehicles Due to Fire Risk -- Update

By Denny Jacob

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday said Hyundai Motor America Inc. and Kia America issued recalls for more than 570,000 vehicles.

The transportation safety agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, urged drivers to park the recalled vehicles far away from buildings due to the risk of their tow-hitch harness module catching on fire. The recall affects Kia's 2022 and 2023 Carnival and Hyundai's 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz.

"Hyundai identified one report of a fire that may be related to the defect condition of a Santa Fe vehicle in the U.S. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in the U.S.," the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Kia said beginning in May, owners of the vehicles will be sent instructions to bring the car models to a dealer for inspection and repair. Water that comes in contact with the recalled vehicles' tow-hitch harness module may cause their circuit boards to electrically short-circuit, according to the company.

"Despite no fires or thermal events, this recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure," Kia said.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1448ET