  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
180300.00 KRW   +2.56%
02:49pNHTSA Says Hyundai, Kia Issued Recalls for Over 570K Vehicles Due to Fire Risk -- Update
DJ
01:29pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed on Thursday Afternoon
MT
12:54pNHTSA Says Hyundai, Kia Issued Recalls for Over 570K Vehicles Due to Fire Risk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NHTSA Says Hyundai, Kia Issued Recalls for Over 570K Vehicles Due to Fire Risk -- Update

03/23/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday said Hyundai Motor America Inc. and Kia America issued recalls for more than 570,000 vehicles.

The transportation safety agency, which is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, urged drivers to park the recalled vehicles far away from buildings due to the risk of their tow-hitch harness module catching on fire. The recall affects Kia's 2022 and 2023 Carnival and Hyundai's 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid, and 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz.

"Hyundai identified one report of a fire that may be related to the defect condition of a Santa Fe vehicle in the U.S. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition in the U.S.," the company said in a statement.

In a statement, Kia said beginning in May, owners of the vehicles will be sent instructions to bring the car models to a dealer for inspection and repair. Water that comes in contact with the recalled vehicles' tow-hitch harness module may cause their circuit boards to electrically short-circuit, according to the company.

"Despite no fires or thermal events, this recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure," Kia said.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1448ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.19% 15740 End-of-day quote.-2.84%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 2.56% 180300 End-of-day quote.19.40%
KIA CORPORATION 1.54% 78900 End-of-day quote.33.05%
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 148 317 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2023 8 182 B 6,28 B 6,28 B
Net Debt 2023 84 080 B 64,5 B 64,5 B
P/E ratio 2023 5,50x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 41 661 B 31 978 M 31 978 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 180 500,00 KRW
Average target price 225 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY19.40%31 919
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.63%184 160
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.91%82 154
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.34%77 453
BMW AG17.77%67 904
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY1.22%47 487
