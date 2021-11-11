October 2021 Sales Results
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)
Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange
Disclosure Title : October 2021 Sales Results (Tentative)
1. Sales Results:
*Monthly sales
Category
(units)
October
2 021
September
2021
MoM % Change
October
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
57,813
43,857
31.8
65,669
-12.0
Overseas
249,226
241,034
3.4
321,528
-22.5
Total
307,039
284,891
7.8
387,197
-20.7
*Year-To-Date Sales
Category
(units)
October
2021
October
2020
YoY % Change
Sales
Unit
Domestic
598,655
649,333
-7.8
Overseas
2,636,393
2,343,018
12.5
Total
3,235,048
2,992,351
8.1
2. Others:
- The above sales units include CKD exports.
- The above sales units are wholesales.
- For further information, please refer to the company website ( http://worldwide.hyundai.com )
Disclaimer
Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
