    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/10
208500 KRW   -2.11%
October 2021 Sales Results
PU
11/10Hyundai to Roll Out Fuel Cell SUV in China
MT
11/10HMM's Net Attributable Income Soars 9,247% in Q3
MT
October 2021 Sales Results

11/11/2021 | 03:47am EST
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY (HMC)

Corporate Disclosure to Korea Exchange

Disclosure Title : October 2021 Sales Results (Tentative)

1. Sales Results:

*Monthly sales

Category

(units)

October

2021

September

2021

MoM % Change

October

2020

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

57,813

43,857

31.8

65,669

-12.0

Overseas

249,226

241,034

3.4

321,528

-22.5

Total

307,039

284,891

7.8

387,197

-20.7

*Year-To-Date Sales

Category

(units)

October

2021

October

2020

YoY % Change

Sales

Unit

Domestic

598,655

649,333

-7.8

Overseas

2,636,393

2,343,018

12.5

Total

3,235,048

2,992,351

8.1

2.Others:

- The above sales units include CKD exports.

- The above sales units are wholesales.

- For further information, please refer to the company website (http://worldwide.hyundai.com)

Disclaimer

Hyundai Motor Company published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 117 407 B 99,3 B 99,3 B
Net income 2021 5 977 B 5,06 B 5,06 B
Net Debt 2021 75 383 B 63,8 B 63,8 B
P/E ratio 2021 8,69x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 43 986 B 37 235 M 37 212 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY8.59%37 235
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.02%243 947
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.77%141 008
DAIMLER AG52.43%108 699
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.34%86 052
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.25%77 367