Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
162000.00 KRW   -0.61%
01:53aOhio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant
RE
12/08Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
RE
12/07STMicroelectronics Announces Five New Silicon-Carbide Power Modules for Electric Vehicles
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ohio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant

12/09/2022 | 01:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: UAW Dispute in Ohio

(Corrects to drop extraneous word in headline)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workers at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing plant in northeast Ohio voted to join the United Auto Workers, the union and joint venture said Friday.

Workers at the joint venture Ultium Cells LLC plant near Cleveland voted 710 to 16 in favor of joining the union, the UAW said. Ultium confirmed workers had voted to unionize and said it respects "the decision of our Ohio workforce supporting representation by the UAW. We look forward to a positive working relationship with the UAW."

The closely watched vote was a crucial test of the UAW's ability to organize workers in the growing electric vehicle supply chain.

(This story has been refiled to drop the extraneous word 'to' in the headline)

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.63% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-34.85%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.61% 162000 End-of-day quote.-22.49%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
01:53aOhio workers vote to unionize GM, LG battery plant
RE
12/08Hyundai, SK to build new battery plant in Georgia
RE
12/07STMicroelectronics Announces Five New Silicon-Carbide Power Modules for Electric Vehicl..
MT
12/07Uber Technologies, Motional Introduce Public Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas
MT
12/07Uber, Motional launch robotaxi service in Las Vegas
RE
12/07Voting opens in key UAW test to organize U.S. battery plants
RE
12/07Automakers, South Korea urge U.S. to tap commercial EV tax credit
RE
12/06UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
RE
12/06IonQ Expands Partnership With Hyundai Motor to Enable Object Detection in Future Vehicl..
MT
12/06Ionq and Hyundai Motor Company Expand Quantum Computing Partnership, Continuing Pursuit..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 141 589 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 8 125 B 6,17 B 6,17 B
Net Debt 2022 82 818 B 62,9 B 62,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,03x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 37 254 B 28 286 M 28 286 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 162 000,00 KRW
Average target price 229 615,38 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-22.49%28 286
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.41%194 400
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.03%85 485
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-6.61%70 851
BMW AG-6.25%57 224
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.85%53 930