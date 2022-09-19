Row over EV subsidy rules overshadows S.Korean president's first U.S. visit

SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition to new
rules governing U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles are set to
overshadow President Yoon Suk-yeol's first official trip to the
United States, disrupting a recent display of alliance strength
with Washington.
Yoon, who was in London for the funeral of Britain's Queen
Elizabeth, departed for New York late on Monday to attend the
U.N. General Assembly. He will fly to Canada on Thursday for the
last leg of his trip before returning home on Saturday.
In New York, Yoon will hold a summit with U.S. President Joe
Biden where both leaders are expected to discuss North Korea's
growing weapons threats, and mounting concerns in South Korea
over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed by Biden last
month.
The new law eliminates federal tax credits for electric
vehicles (EVs) made outside North America, meaning companies
including Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia
Corp will no longer be eligible for such subsidies.
The law has sparked complaints from government officials in
Seoul, who see it as a betrayal of Biden's vows to boost
bilateral economic ties after South Korean companies agreed to
make major investments and build factories in the United States.
Seoul officials have said the law may violate a bilateral
free trade agreement, and they have asked Washington to postpone
the new rules until Hyundai completes building its Georgia
factory in 2025. Yoon is likely to reiterate that request during
the upcoming summit.
A number of high-level South Korean officials have been
mobilised in recent weeks to relay concerns to their U.S.
counterparts and press for exemptions, though solutions are far
from clear. Trade Minister Lee Chang-yang will travel to the
United States this week to discuss the IRA, the ministry said on
Tuesday.
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his South
Korean counterpart Kim Sung-han early this month the IRA would
bring "more pluses than minuses" to Korea but promised to review
the impact of the new rules.
"It's structurally quite complicated because it's already
signed into law, but there is a way to go about it," a senior
South Korean official closely involved in the discussions said
on condition of anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivity of
the issue.
When asked about the IRA, Yoon's senior economic secretary,
Choi Sang-mok, said neither side had yet set an agenda for the
summit but could discuss the issue in light of its importance.
Yoon has also been struggling to make headway on other key
diplomatic and security issues such as improving relations with
Japan and enticing North Korea back to denuclearisation talks.
Yoon's office said he plans to hold his first bilateral
meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York,
though some Japanese media reports suggested the meeting may not
happen as legal fights over historic disputes remain unresolved.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his Japanese
counterpart in New York on Monday, where he asked the Japanese
to work together with Seoul to resolve their differences, Park's
office said in a statement.
According to a senior official at Yoon's office, the
president also plans to use his speech to the U.N. General
Assembly to reiterate the need for North Korea's
denuclearisation, with Pyongyang rejecting Seoul's recent
overtures and talks remaining stalled.
A diplomatic source told Reuters that Seoul and Washington
are exploring how to reopen denuclearisation talks.
"Our responses to the North's recent moves have been low
profile, which is intended in order to not give the level of
attention they want," the source said, requesting anonymity due
to the sensitivity of the issue.
"But we're sending a clear message that another nuclear test
would trigger real repercussions, even harsher than the biting
resolutions and measures taken after the sixth test and
long-range missile launches."
