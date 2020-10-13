S.Korea snaps eight-day rally as coronavirus cases jump

* KOSPI eases, foreigners net buyers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares snapped eight straight sessions of gains
on Tuesday as a triple-digit jump in domestic coronavirus cases
weighed on sentiment. The Korean won weakened, and the benchmark
bond yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed 0.58 point, or 0.02%,
lower at 2,403.15.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 209.1 billion won worth of
shares on the main board.
** South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday
midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days,
the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
** Seoul shares fell sharply early in the morning as
institutional investors booked profit, before cutting losses on
data showing China extended its recovery in exports, said Lee
Jae-sun, an analyst at Hana Investment & Securities.
** China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in
September, while exports extended strong gains as more trading
partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to
the world's second-biggest economy.
** Hyundai Motor fell 0.56%, and LG Chem
dropped 4.17%.
** The won was quoted at 1,147.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous
close.
** The KOSPI has risen 9.35% so far this year, and gained 1.6%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
was 714.98 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
904, the number of advancing shares was 320.
** The won has gained 0.8% against the dollar this year.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 111.80, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.63% in late
afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2
basis point to 0.923%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
2.4 basis points to 1.529%.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)