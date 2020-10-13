S.Korea snaps eight-day rally as coronavirus cases jump

* KOSPI eases, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares snapped eight straight sessions of gains on Tuesday as a triple-digit jump in domestic coronavirus cases weighed on sentiment. The Korean won weakened, and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI closed 0.58 point, or 0.02%, lower at 2,403.15. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 209.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. ** Seoul shares fell sharply early in the morning as institutional investors booked profit, before cutting losses on data showing China extended its recovery in exports, said Lee Jae-sun, an analyst at Hana Investment & Securities.

** China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended strong gains as more trading partners lifted coronavirus restrictions in a further boost to the world's second-biggest economy. ** Hyundai Motor fell 0.56%, and LG Chem dropped 4.17%. ** The won was quoted at 1,147.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.03% lower than its previous close. ** The KOSPI has risen 9.35% so far this year, and gained 1.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 714.98 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 320. ** The won has gained 0.8% against the dollar this year. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 111.80, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.63% in late afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis point to 0.923%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 1.529%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)