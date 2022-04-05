Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

S.Korea steelmaker POSCO says its staff back in office as COVID rules ease

04/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of POSCO is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Most staff at South Korea's POSCO have returned to their offices starting from April 1, a spokesperson of the steelmaker said on Tuesday, making it one of the first major firms in the country to implement back-to-office plans.

POSCO's move comes as South Korea weighs scrapping social distancing curbs altogether and explores living with COVID-19 amid declining infections.

Previously, 50% of the company's office-based workforce had worked from home, while its plants in the southern port cities of Pohang and Gwangyang operated normally.

"We're planning to carry out a flexible policy considering employees' circumstances," said the spokesperson. POSCO had a global workforce strength of 18,247 as of end-December.

However, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Hyundai Motor and SK Innovation said when contacted by Reuters that they have yet to implement back-to-office plans, citing concerns about the highly infectious Omicron variant.

South Korea has been gradually relaxing its social distancing rules in recent weeks, abolishing controversial vaccine mandates and a compulsory quarantine for vaccinated travellers arriving from overseas.

Lee Sang-won, an official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said on Tuesday that authorities are consulting experts over cutting the seven-day mandatory quarantine to five days.

The government has hinted at removing all restrictions, except for wearing masks indoors, this month if the daily caseload continues to drop and medical capacity is stably controlled.

Currently restaurants and most other businesses must close by midnight and private gatherings of more than 10 people are banned.

The KDCA reported 266,135 cases for Monday, after the daily tally topped 620,000 in mid-March.

Total infections rose to 14,267,401, with 17,662 deaths.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyonhee Shin, Writing by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Heekyong Yang and Hyonhee Shin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 178000 End-of-day quote.-14.83%
LG ELECTRONICS INC. -0.43% 117000 End-of-day quote.-15.22%
POSCO HOLDINGS INC. 2.08% 294000 End-of-day quote.7.10%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.29% 69300 End-of-day quote.-11.49%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.93% 217000 End-of-day quote.-9.01%
Financials
Sales 2022 128 606 B 106 B 106 B
Net income 2022 6 352 B 5,23 B 5,23 B
Net Debt 2022 71 772 B 59,0 B 59,0 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 2,73%
Capitalization 37 257 B 30 647 M 30 647 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 178 000,00 KRW
Average target price 265 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-14.83%30 647
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.73%247 461
VOLKSWAGEN AG-10.55%110 191
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-4.93%74 971
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.79%66 913
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-26.35%62 422