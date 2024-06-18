* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed nearly 1% on Tuesday, after chipmakers tracked Wall Street's overnight tech rally and as automakers extended gains on optimism over Hyundai Motor's potential listing of its India unit.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.84 points, or 0.9%, at 2,768.94, as of 0121 GMT.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq scored record closing highs as U.S. technology shares rallied on enthusiasm over artificial intelligence ahead of this week's economic data and Federal Reserve officials'speeches that could shed light on monetary policy.

** Shares of South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.2% and peer SK Hynix gained 2.9%, after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a record high overnight.

** Hyundai Motor climbed 4.13%, touching its highest level on record, on bets that its plan to list the India unit in Mumbai would help boost the automaker's market share. Sister automaker Kia Corp gained 2.94%.

** The Bank of Korea is scheduled to release its bi-annual assessment of the inflation-targeting policy later in the day.

** Of the total 930 traded issues, 394 shares advanced, while 471 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 256.3 billion won ($185.64 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,379.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.14% higher than its previous close at 1,381.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 105.02.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 3.203%, while the benchmark 10-year yield eased 13.4 basis points to 3.267%.

($1 = 1,380.6300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)