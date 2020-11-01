Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

S.Korean shares climb on factory output data; U.S. election outcome eyed

11/01/2020 | 10:49pm EST

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Monday after data showed an improvement in factory activity, with investors getting set for a volatile week ahead due to the U.S. presidential election and persistent worries about lockdowns in several countries.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0301 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 19.14 points, or 0.84%, to 2,286.29.

** Seoul shares are in a technical rebound after some heavy losses last week but foreign buying on Monday will be capped by uncertainties this week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** South Korea's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, and chip and car sales remained robust, while exports slipped back into contraction in October.

** Europe crossed the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, as the United Kingdom grappled with more than 20,000 new cases a day. In the United States, a record surge in infections was killing up to 1,000 people a day.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor rose 2.13% and LG Display rose 2.14%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 0.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.05%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.0.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.50%.

** The won has gained 1.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 0.972%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 1.596%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.08% 13800 End-of-day quote.-22.91%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -3.24% 164500 End-of-day quote.36.51%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.24% 2276.41 Real-time Quote.3.52%
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD. -2.77% 14050 End-of-day quote.-13.54%
Financials
Sales 2020 104 054 B 91,8 B 91,8 B
Net income 2020 1 877 B 1,66 B 1,66 B
Net Debt 2020 60 850 B 53,7 B 53,7 B
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 34 737 B 30 583 M 30 638 M
EV / Sales 2020 334x
EV / Sales 2021 301x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 219 111,11 KRW
Last Close Price 164 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Honorary Chairman
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY36.51%30 583
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.81%181 881
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.02%76 005
DAIMLER AG-10.07%55 356
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-5.66%49 416
BMW AG-19.77%44 109
