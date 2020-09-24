S.Korean shares close at near 2-month low as economic recovery falters

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares closed at a near two-month low on
Thursday, after data from the United States and Europe pointed
to a faltering economic recovery amid a resurgence in COVID-19
cases. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 60.54 points, or
2.59%, at 2,272.70, its lowest since Aug. 3.
** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics led
the losses, closing 1.4% weaker. Hyundai Motor and
biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion dropped 4.5% and
6%, respectively.
** U.S. business activity cooled in September as gains at
factories were offset by a retreat in services, while a survey
showed that business growth in euro zone ground to a halt this
month.
** Denting sentiment further were local reports that South
Korea saw 125 new COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday midnight, more
than 110 a day earlier and bringing the national tally to
23,341.
** "Considering the sharp fall, there is little room for
further decline, but volatility will likely remain high until
the national holiday (at the end of the month)," Cape Investment
& Securities' analyst Han Ji-young said.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 195.9 billion won ($167.03
million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won ended trading at 1,172.7 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, 0.71% lower than its
previous close at 1,164.4, logging the sharpest decline since
July 10.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.8
per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 112.00.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
1.9 basis points to 0.864%.
($1 = 1,172.8500 won)
(Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)