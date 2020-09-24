Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

S.Korean shares close at near 2-month low as economic recovery falters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 02:56am EDT

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a near two-month low on Thursday, after data from the United States and Europe pointed to a faltering economic recovery amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 60.54 points, or 2.59%, at 2,272.70, its lowest since Aug. 3.

** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics led the losses, closing 1.4% weaker. Hyundai Motor and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion dropped 4.5% and 6%, respectively.

** U.S. business activity cooled in September as gains at factories were offset by a retreat in services, while a survey showed that business growth in euro zone ground to a halt this month.

** Denting sentiment further were local reports that South Korea saw 125 new COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday midnight, more than 110 a day earlier and bringing the national tally to 23,341.

** "Considering the sharp fall, there is little room for further decline, but volatility will likely remain high until the national holiday (at the end of the month)," Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Han Ji-young said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 195.9 billion won ($167.03 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,172.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,164.4, logging the sharpest decline since July 10.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 112.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 0.864%.

($1 = 1,172.8500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLTRION, INC. -0.75% 266000 End-of-day quote.46.96%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -3.36% 14400 End-of-day quote.-19.55%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 179500 End-of-day quote.48.96%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.43% 2280.65 Real-time Quote.6.30%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.69% 58600 End-of-day quote.5.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02:56aS.Korean shares close at near 2-month low as economic recovery falters
RE
09/23Volkswagen Takes Aim at Tesla With Electric ID.4 SUV
DJ
09/232021 SONATA N LINE : Hyundai's Hot New Sedan Gets a High-Performance Look
AQ
09/23Hyundai Motor to Accelerate Urban Air Mobility Test Flights in Partnership wi..
AQ
09/23Hyundai discussing concessions with EU regulators over Daewoo deal - sources
RE
09/23Hyundai in talks with EU regulators on concessions over Daewoo deal -sources
RE
09/222021 SONATA N LINE : Hyundai's Hot New Sedan Gets a High-Performance Look
AQ
09/22HYUNDAI MOTOR : and UNDP Launch 'for Tomorrow' Global Project
AQ
09/22Hyundai Motor to Accelerate Urban Air Mobility Test Flights
AQ
09/22Hyundai motor to accelerate urban air mobility test flights in partnership wi..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 102 553 B 87,7 B 87,7 B
Net income 2020 2 841 B 2,43 B 2,43 B
Net Debt 2020 55 697 B 47,6 B 47,6 B
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 2,19%
Capitalization 37 868 B 32 392 M 32 377 M
EV / Sales 2020 370x
EV / Sales 2021 334x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 198 107,14 KRW
Last Close Price 179 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY48.96%32 392
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.21%187 379
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.13%82 656
DAIMLER AG-10.29%54 782
BMW AG-16.65%45 856
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.05%42 977
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group