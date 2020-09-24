S.Korean shares close at near 2-month low as economic recovery falters

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed at a near two-month low on Thursday, after data from the United States and Europe pointed to a faltering economic recovery amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 60.54 points, or 2.59%, at 2,272.70, its lowest since Aug. 3.

** Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics led the losses, closing 1.4% weaker. Hyundai Motor and biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion dropped 4.5% and 6%, respectively.

** U.S. business activity cooled in September as gains at factories were offset by a retreat in services, while a survey showed that business growth in euro zone ground to a halt this month.

** Denting sentiment further were local reports that South Korea saw 125 new COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday midnight, more than 110 a day earlier and bringing the national tally to 23,341.

** "Considering the sharp fall, there is little room for further decline, but volatility will likely remain high until the national holiday (at the end of the month)," Cape Investment & Securities' analyst Han Ji-young said.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 195.9 billion won ($167.03 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended trading at 1,172.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.71% lower than its previous close at 1,164.4, logging the sharpest decline since July 10.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,172.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,172.9.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 112.00.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 0.864%.

($1 = 1,172.8500 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)