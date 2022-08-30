Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
188500.00 KRW   -2.58%
S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole shock; carmakers jump
RE
02:11aIndonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal
RE
08/29Hyundai Motor UK expands its immersive Virtual Experience Centre
AQ
S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole shock; carmakers jump

08/30/2022 | 03:13am EDT
* KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed 1% higher on Tuesday, led by automakers, with the benchmark index recovering nearly half of the previous session's losses when worries about elevated U.S. interest rates for a longer period triggered a sell-off.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 24.04 points, or 0.99%, at 2,450.93. The index had fallen 2.18% on Monday, or by the biggest in two months, to the lowest close since July 27.

** The market reversed the losses as some easing of volatility was seen broadly across global financial markets, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Bank of Korea governor said on Tuesday the central bank's monetary policy stance would not change after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.

** Separately, South Korea's financial regulator launched an inspection into short-selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten supervision on such trading.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.76%, while automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp jumped 3.71% and 3.35%, respectively, leading the gains.

** LG Energy Solution ended up 1.31%, after rising as much as 4.03% to its highest in more than six months, as the electric-vehicle battery maker released its joint plan with Honda Motor for a new battery plant in the U.S.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.4 billion won ($24.79 million) on the main board.

** The won closed 0.27% higher on the onshore settlement platform, after weakening in the previous session by the most since March 2020 and hitting the weakest level since April 2009.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 103.57 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 3.643%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.706%, edging down from their two-month highs hit a day before. ($1 = 1,347.1600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.84% 3700 Delayed Quote.13.59%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -2.62% 18600 End-of-day quote.10.71%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.58% 188500 End-of-day quote.-9.81%
KIA CORPORATION -1.77% 77500 End-of-day quote.-5.72%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.05% 2452.47 Real-time Quote.-18.46%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -1.29% 459500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -2.33% 58600 End-of-day quote.-25.16%
SK HYNIX INC. -2.73% 92500 End-of-day quote.-29.39%
SOLUTION GROUP -2.63% 0.185 End-of-day quote.-66.36%
Financials
Sales 2022 133 906 B 99,2 B 99,2 B
Net income 2022 8 242 B 6,11 B 6,11 B
Net Debt 2022 82 188 B 60,9 B 60,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,78x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 39 425 B 29 213 M 29 213 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 188 500,00 KRW
Average target price 260 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-9.81%29 213
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.12%210 253
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.65%83 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-25.04%61 952
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-16.88%58 812
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.61%57 199