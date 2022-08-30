S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole shock; carmakers jump

* KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed 1% higher on Tuesday, led by automakers, with the benchmark index recovering nearly half of the previous session's losses when worries about elevated U.S. interest rates for a longer period triggered a sell-off.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 24.04 points, or 0.99%, at 2,450.93. The index had fallen 2.18% on Monday, or by the biggest in two months, to the lowest close since July 27.

** The market reversed the losses as some easing of volatility was seen broadly across global financial markets, said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** Bank of Korea governor said on Tuesday the central bank's monetary policy stance would not change after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.

** Separately, South Korea's financial regulator launched an inspection into short-selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten supervision on such trading.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.76%, while automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp jumped 3.71% and 3.35%, respectively, leading the gains.

** LG Energy Solution ended up 1.31%, after rising as much as 4.03% to its highest in more than six months, as the electric-vehicle battery maker released its joint plan with Honda Motor for a new battery plant in the U.S.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.4 billion won ($24.79 million) on the main board.

** The won closed 0.27% higher on the onshore settlement platform, after weakening in the previous session by the most since March 2020 and hitting the weakest level since April 2009.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 103.57 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 3.643%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.706%, edging down from their two-month highs hit a day before. ($1 = 1,347.1600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)