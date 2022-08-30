S.Korean shares rebound from Jackson Hole shock; carmakers jump

* KOSPI rises 1%, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield inches down
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed 1% higher on Tuesday, led by
automakers, with the benchmark index recovering nearly half of
the previous session's losses when worries about elevated U.S.
interest rates for a longer period triggered a sell-off.
** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 24.04 points, or
0.99%, at 2,450.93. The index had fallen 2.18% on Monday, or by
the biggest in two months, to the lowest close since July 27.
** The market reversed the losses as some easing of
volatility was seen broadly across global financial markets,
said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.
** Bank of Korea governor said on Tuesday the central bank's
monetary policy stance would not change after the Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
** Separately, South Korea's financial regulator launched an
inspection into short-selling of shares by major brokerages and
branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten
supervision on such trading.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix gained
0.76%, while automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp
jumped 3.71% and 3.35%, respectively, leading the
gains.
** LG Energy Solution ended up 1.31%, after
rising as much as 4.03% to its highest in more than six months,
as the electric-vehicle battery maker released its joint plan
with Honda Motor for a new battery plant in the U.S.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 33.4 billion
won ($24.79 million) on the main board.
** The won closed 0.27% higher on the onshore settlement
platform, after weakening in the previous session by
the most since March 2020 and hitting the weakest level since
April 2009.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds rose 0.11 point to 103.57 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.6 basis points to 3.643%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.706%, edging down from their
two-month highs hit a day before.
($1 = 1,347.1600 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)