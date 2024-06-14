* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Friday, and were set to register a second consecutive weekly gain, as the index tracked Wall Street's overnight record-hitting close after technology stocks extended their recent rally.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 5.85 points, or 0.2%, at 2,760.74, as of 0115 GMT.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.3% so far this week, after a 3.3% jump in the previous week, which was the biggest since late January.

** The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered record closing highs for a fourth session on Thursday after the technology sector and an index of semiconductors on the Wall Street reached all-time peaks.

** Among index heavyweights, South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.7%, but peer SK Hynix lost 1.8%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 2%.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor added 0.5% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained nearly 1%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were flat and down 0.7%, respectively.

** Hyundai Mobis surged 8.8% and Hyundai Glovis jumped 6.5% in their likely best session since late January 2021.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 331 shares advanced, while 536 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 145.9 billion won ($105.81 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,377.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,373.9.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 2.2 basis points to 3.250%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.4 basis points to 3.314%.

($1 = 1,378.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)