  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  04-27
188500.00 KRW   +0.80%
04/28SK Innovation's profits jump, refining margins to stay moderate in Q2
RE
04/28HD Hyundai's Net Income Jumps 29% in March Quarter
MT
04/28Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Swings to Net Loss in Q1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SK Innovation's profits jump, refining margins to stay moderate in Q2

04/28/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, posted a 182% jump in quarterly profit and said refining margins are projected to stay moderate due to tight supply and low inventory amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company, which also supplies batteries for electric cars, said on Friday its operating profit rose to 1.6 trillion won ($1.26 billion) in the January-March quarter from 584 billion won a year earlier.

SK Innovation's wholly owned battery unit SK On, which was split off last year, accounted for nearly 8% of the company's revenue in the first quarter.

SK On, which counts Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among its customers, said it raised its 2022 sales target to about 7 trillion won, up about 1 trillion won from its previous target floated earlier this year.

While the battery unit aims to reach break-even by the fourth quarter this year, the company said there is a slight possibility that the break-even point timetable could be pushed back due to uncertainties, including a global chip shortage and initial ramp-up costs at its U.S. and Hungary factories.

Shares of SK Innovation dropped as much as 4.4% after the energy group flagged potential delays in reaching break-even point.

"With our metal cost pass-through contracts, metal prices are passed through on average selling prices of batteries, leading to a rise in our revenue," Sunmi Jean, SK On's head of battery strategy and planning office, said during the conference call.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day at its plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated its facilities at 77% of capacity on average in the quarter, up from 63% a year earlier.

Revenue rose 73% to 16.3 trillion won, slightly below an average analyst estimate of 16.8 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Peer S-Oil Corp, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco, said on Thursday Asia's regional refining margins were expected to stay firm in the second quarter, supported by seasonal demand and easing pandemic restrictions amid sustained global supply tightness.

SK On's cross-town rival LG Energy Solution Ltd reported on Wednesday a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit as strong sales of its cylindrical batteries to Tesla Inc offset troubles at automotive clients where chip shortages have hit production.

($1 = 1,269.3500 won)

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.55% 14.62 Delayed Quote.-29.61%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.52% 18300 End-of-day quote.8.93%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3.11% 13250 End-of-day quote.11.34%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.80% 188500 End-of-day quote.-9.81%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.12% 417500 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 107.491 Delayed Quote.34.61%
S-OIL CORPORATION -0.48% 104500 End-of-day quote.21.94%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 1.24% 44.9 End-of-day quote.25.42%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 0.70% 215500 End-of-day quote.-9.64%
TESLA, INC. -0.45% 877.51 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.53% 72.7512 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
WTI 0.84% 104.714 Delayed Quote.35.29%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 542 B 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 6 563 B 5,15 B 5,15 B
Net Debt 2022 80 755 B 63,4 B 63,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,19x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 39 528 B 31 036 M 31 036 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-9.81%30 880
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.85%232 267
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.98%95 815
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-1.60%72 029
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-29.61%61 432
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.91%56 174