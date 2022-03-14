Log in
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SK On, Ford and Koc Holding to form EV battery joint venture in Turkey

03/14/2022 | 02:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ford Motor Co and Koc Holding As to form a joint venture to produce electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey.

The plant is targeted to start by 2025 and aims to have an annual production capacity of 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh), SK On said in its statement.

SK Innovation Co Ltd's wholly owned battery unit, which counts Ford Motor, Hyundai Motor Co, and Volkswagen AG among its customers, announced last year a plan to invest 10.2 trillion won ($8.22 billion) with Ford to build three battery plants in the United States.

The company currently has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China, and South Korea.

($1 = 1,240.1900 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.78% 16.04 Delayed Quote.-22.77%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.45% 16750 End-of-day quote.-0.30%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.94% 10750 End-of-day quote.-9.66%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 169000 End-of-day quote.-19.14%
KOÇ HOLDING A.S. 0.97% 31.3 End-of-day quote.10.29%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -2.96% 197000 End-of-day quote.-17.40%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.66% 14.85328 Delayed Quote.10.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.06% 143.7 Delayed Quote.-19.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 769 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 6 525 B 5,28 B 5,28 B
Net Debt 2022 69 109 B 55,9 B 55,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 6,49x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 35 466 B 28 684 M 28 684 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float -
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 169 000,00 KRW
Average target price 277 160,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-19.14%28 684
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.64%218 913
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.03%97 636
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.32%68 625
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-22.77%64 228
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.20%60 315