Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SKIET set to price IPO at top of range to raise $2 bln -sources

04/26/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's battery material maker SK IE Technology (SKIET) plans to price its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of its indicative range to raise more than 2.2 trillion won ($1.98 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

SKIET's shares were priced at 105,000 won compared with a range of 78,000-105,000 won per share it announced in a regulatory filing last month.

SKIET's IPO will be the biggest in South Korea since gaming company Netmarble Corp raised 2.7 trillion won in its IPO in May 2017, according to Korea Exchange data.

The pricing values the battery material maker at 7.5 trillion won. The firm is expected to announce its final pricing later on Monday.

SKIET will offer about 8.6 million new shares in the IPO, raising about 898 billion won.

SKIET parent SK Innovation Co Ltd, battery supplier to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co among others, will offer 12.8 million existing shares in SKIET, worth about 1.3 trillion won.

SK Innovation will own 61% of SKIET after the listing.

SKIET supplies separators, a key component in lithium-ion batteries, for battery makers including SK Innovation, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Panasonic Corp among others.

($1 = 1,112.8200 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 2.35% 12.22 Delayed Quote.39.02%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -2.21% 221000 End-of-day quote.15.10%
NETMARBLE CORPORATION -0.71% 140000 End-of-day quote.6.46%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -3.47% 1309 End-of-day quote.9.95%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.49% 82800 End-of-day quote.2.22%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -0.30% 670000 End-of-day quote.6.69%
SDI CORPORATION 2.31% 93.2 End-of-day quote.-5.09%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 2.08% 270000 End-of-day quote.42.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.67% 229.5 Delayed Quote.50.57%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02:10aMARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Motor Unit Axes Plan to Launch Hydrogen Car in India
MT
02:09aSKIET set to price IPO at top of range to raise $2 bln -sources
RE
12:50aForeign direct investment into Indonesia rises 14% in Jan-March on yr
RE
12:50aHYUNDAI MOTOR  : Foreign direct investment into Indonesia rises 14% in Jan-March..
RE
12:50aMARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Glovis' Q1 Net Profit Drops 19% Despite Jump in Sales; ..
MT
12:12aMARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Wia Logs 71% Drop in Net Profit in Q1
MT
04/23HYUNDAI MOTOR  : Q1 2021 Business Results (Tentative)
PU
04/22HYUNDAI MOTOR  : Preliminary Q1 Profit Nearly Triples; Revenue Rises 8%
MT
04/22HYUNDAI MOTOR  : and Kia Recruit AI Expert to Strengthen Smart Technology Develo..
PU
04/22Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to ch..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 697 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2021 5 489 B 4,93 B 4,93 B
Net Debt 2021 71 002 B 63,8 B 63,8 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,90x
Yield 2021 1,77%
Capitalization 46 711 B 41 836 M 41 993 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 300 724,14 KRW
Last Close Price 221 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY15.10%41 836
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ