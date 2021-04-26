SKIET set to price IPO at top of range to raise $2 bln -sources

SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's battery
material maker SK IE Technology (SKIET) plans to price its
initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of its indicative
range to raise more than 2.2 trillion won ($1.98 billion), two
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SKIET's shares were priced at 105,000 won compared with a
range of 78,000-105,000 won per share it announced in a
regulatory filing last month.
SKIET's IPO will be the biggest in South Korea since gaming
company Netmarble Corp raised 2.7 trillion won in
its IPO in May 2017, according to Korea Exchange data.
The pricing values the battery material maker at 7.5
trillion won. The firm is expected to announce its final pricing
later on Monday.
SKIET will offer about 8.6 million new shares in the IPO,
raising about 898 billion won.
SKIET parent SK Innovation Co Ltd, battery
supplier to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co, Hyundai
Motor Co among others, will offer 12.8 million
existing shares in SKIET, worth about 1.3 trillion won.
SK Innovation will own 61% of SKIET after the listing.
SKIET supplies separators, a key component in lithium-ion
batteries, for battery makers including SK Innovation, LG Energy
Solution, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Panasonic Corp
among others.
($1 = 1,112.8200 won)
(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong
Kong; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)