Hyundai Motor Company

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 11/09
172500 KRW   +1.17%
12:49pSoftBank in talks to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News
RE
10:11aHyundai named manufacturer of the Year at the EVIEs
AQ
06:40aIndia's October car, motorbike sales skid as dealers caution over stock
RE
Summary 
Summary

SoftBank in talks to sell Boston Dynamics to Hyundai - Bloomberg News

11/09/2020 | 12:49pm EST
Boston Dynamics' Spot robot lies down on the stage during 2016 TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco, California

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell robot maker Boston Dynamics Inc to Hyundai Motor Co in a deal valued at as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal are yet to be finalised, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2Idg55M)

Boston Dynamics is best known for building robots that are often co-developed or funded by the U.S. military.

The company's products include Cheetah, which it claims to be the world's fastest legged robot, and RiSE that can navigate vertical terrains such as walls, trees and fences.

Boston Dynamics was bought by Google-parent Alphabet Inc in 2013 and sold to SoftBank in 2017.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.96% 1792.56 Delayed Quote.31.38%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 3.47% 14900 End-of-day quote.-16.76%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.17% 172500 End-of-day quote.43.15%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5.37% 7083 End-of-day quote.48.93%
Financials
Sales 2020 104 054 B 93,1 B 93,1 B
Net income 2020 1 884 B 1,69 B 1,69 B
Net Debt 2020 62 634 B 56,1 B 56,1 B
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 36 440 B 32 502 M 32 613 M
EV / Sales 2020 351x
EV / Sales 2021 316x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 219 111,11 KRW
Last Close Price 172 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mong-Koo Chung Co-Chief Executive Officer & Honorary Chairman
Won-Hui Lee Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Eui-Sun Chung Chairman
José Munoz Global Chief Operating Officer
Byeong-Cheol Choi Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY43.15%32 124
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.01%189 941
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.44%83 086
DAIMLER AG-2.42%61 269
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.38%53 631
BMW AG-13.07%48 802
