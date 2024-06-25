* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, as traders awaited comments from bilateral finance ministers' meeting of South Korea and Japan, and the U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut path. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.62 points, or 0.42%, to 2,776.35 by 02:50 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.99% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.00%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.45%.

** Hyundai Motor added 3.56% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.62%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 1.42% and down 1.90%, respectively.

** The U.S. personal consumption expenditure price index is expected on Friday.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 398 shares advanced, while 463 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 64.7 billion won ($46.65 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,386.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.20% higher than its previous close at 1,389.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,388.2 per dollar, down 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,385.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.56% so far this year, and gained 1.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 105.21.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 3.185%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.251%. ($1 = 1,386.8400 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)