SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged lower on Monday as the won continued to weaken towards the key resistance level of 1,400 per dollar on the back of a stronger greenback. The benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 17.48 points, or 0.63%, to 2,766.78 by 0134 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.13% and peer SK Hynix lost 4.06%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.45%.

** In neighbouring Japan, top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Monday the authorities will take appropriate steps if there are excessive forex moves.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.36% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.63%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.89% and down 1.04%, respectively.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 270 shares advanced, while 605 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 231.3 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,390.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% lower than its previous close at 1,388.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,390.8 per dollar, down 0.3% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,388.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 4.20% so far this year and gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 105.24.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 3.177%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 3.246%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eileen Soreng)