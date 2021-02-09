Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Hyundai Motor Company    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon

02/09/2021 | 03:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - Watching the business news first thing is a new routine for 12-year-old South Korean Kwon Joon, as he dreams of becoming the next Warren Buffett after earning stellar returns of 43% from a hobby picked up just last year: buying stocks.

Kwon pestered his mother to open a retail trading account last April with savings of 25 million won ($22,400) as seed money, just as the benchmark KOSPI index began recovering from its biggest dip in a decade.

"I really talked my parents into it, because I believed an expert who was saying (on TV) that this is a once-in-a-decade opportunity," said Kwon, who rode the steepest jump by year-end among MSCI's country indexes..

"My role model is Warren Buffett," he added, in a reference to the U.S. billionaire investor.

"Rather than short-term focused day trading, I want to keep my investment for 10 to 20 years with a long-term perspective, hopefully to maximize my returns."

South Korea's rookie investors like Kwon, who pursues "value investing" in blue chip shares with funds garnered from gifts, trading mini-car toys and running vending machines, have led the blistering rise of retail trade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More retail investors are teenagers or even younger, making up more than two-thirds of the total value traded in the nation's shares, versus less than 50% in 2019.

The trend has grown as equity markets lure parents disillusioned with the education system and millennials working from home.

"I wonder, in this day and age, whether a college degree would be all that important," said Kwon's mother, Lee Eun-joo, who fuelled his passion by looking to expose him to business rather than tuition, seen as key to getting ahead in academics.

"Because we live in a different world now, it could be better to become an 'only-one' kind of person," added Lee, who feared even a good schooling might not arm her son against dwindling job opportunities.

About 70% of the 214,800 stock brokerage accounts for minors at Kiwoom Securities, South Korea's most retail-friendly brokerage, with a market share of more than a fifth, were set up in January 2020 or after, its data shows.

Kwon, with time on his hands during last year's school closures for the pandemic, drew up a wish list of purchases, which he made during market corrections.

These ranged from South Korea's largest messenger app operator Kakao Corp., to the world's biggest memory chip maker Samsung Electronics Co., and Hyundai Motor.

Kwon's success also reflects the employment challenges for young South Koreans, with one in four out of work by January, the worst level on record, despite being among the most highly educated cohort in the OECD club of advanced nations.

Three-quarters go on to college after high school, versus the grouping's 44.5% average, but finding rewarding, creative work is tough. "There aren't enough jobs for college graduates, so many are opting out to diversify their career path early," said vocational researcher Min Sook-weon.

That is something Kwon understands.

"Rather than going to good schools like the Seoul National University, I'd rather become a big investor," he said. "I also hope to do a lot of charity work."

($1=1,115.1600 won)

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Minwoo Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Cynthia Kim


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.76% 357100 Delayed Quote.2.67%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -1.97% 17450 End-of-day quote.9.40%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -6.21% 234000 End-of-day quote.21.88%
KAKAO CORP. 0.44% 457000 End-of-day quote.17.33%
KIWOOM SECURITIES CO., LTD. 4.03% 155000 End-of-day quote.22.53%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.30% 3091.71 Real-time Quote.8.81%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.60% 83000 End-of-day quote.2.47%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
02/08South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon
RE
02/08MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai, Kia Are No Longer Speaking with Apple on Autonomous Ca..
MT
02/08South Korea regulator not probing Hyundai executives' share sales after Apple..
RE
02/08S.Korea regulator not probing Hyundai executives' share sales after Apple dea..
RE
02/08HYUNDAI HCN : NEXO awarded 'Alternative Energy Car Of The Year' Award at annual ..
AQ
02/08HYUNDAI HCN : KONA Electric and IONIQ Electric added to 'Onto'
AQ
02/08MARKET CHATTER : Hyundai Said to Deny EV Car Talks With Apple
MT
02/08Wall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
02/07Seoul Stocks Dive on Discontinued Hyundai-Apple Deal Talks; Auto Shares Crash
MT
02/07Seoul Stocks Dive as Auto Shares Crash on Discontinued Hyundai-Apple Deal Tal..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 963 B 93,0 B 93,0 B
Net income 2020 1 854 B 1,66 B 1,66 B
Net Debt 2020 57 402 B 51,4 B 51,4 B
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 49 551 B 44 290 M 44 348 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,03x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 295 740,74 KRW
Last Close Price 234 000,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 70,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Byung-gook Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY21.88%44 290
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.01%213 555
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.39%105 932
DAIMLER AG14.90%85 494
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.60%81 413
BMW AG-3.35%54 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ