South Korean shares fall for second day on China stimulus doubts

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won marginally up against dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield flat
SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday for a second straight
day as China's stimulus measures fell short of investors'
expectations, although heavyweight chipmakers capped losses on
the benchmark.
** The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were little
changed.
** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 4.59 points, or
0.18%, at 2,604.91, after falling as much as 0.49% during the
session.
** China cut in its key lending benchmarks for the first
time in 10 months, as authorities sought to shore up a slowing
economic recovery.
** "China's measures to stimulate economic growth felt a
little weaker than the market had expected and disappointed
investors," said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 0.28% and
peer SK Hynix gained 1.13%.
** Hyundai Motor ended down 0.70% after the
automaker announced its long-term investment plan to boost
electric vehicle sales.
** Hyundai Rotem jumped 4.93% to hit a five-year
high after signing a supply order worth 707.4 billion won
($552.5 million). It also said it was in talks for a contract to
supply electric locomotives to Australia.
** Of the total 934 issues traded, 327 shares rose.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 296.0 billion
won.
** The won ended onshore trade at 1,280.3 per
dollar, 0.13% higher than its previous close.
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 103.80.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 2.9 basis points to 3.556%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 3.632%.
($1 = 1,280.2400 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sonia Cheema)