SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday, led by auto and financial stocks, after Wall Street's gains at the end of last week on benign inflation data.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 34.26 points, or 1.25%, to 2,766.16 by 0152 GMT.

** U.S. prices rose moderately in June, data showed on Friday, underscoring an improving inflation environment that potentially positions the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September.

** The transport equipment Index rose 2.40% as Hyundai Motor climbed 3.90% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 1.52%.

** The finance-major Index climbed 1.80%, while the Securities-minor Index jumped 2.59%.

** Auto and financial stocks are among those considered to benefit the most from the government's "Corporate Value-up Programme" designed to boost the stock market by encouraging higher dividend payouts.

** Last week, South Korea proposed tax cuts as part of its broader push to boost the domestic stock market.

** Most other index heavyweights also advanced, including chipmakers, e-commerce-firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 615 shares advanced, while 263 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 223.3 billion won ($161.74 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,382.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.10% higher than its previous close at 1,383.8.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 point to 105.79.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 2.980%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.6 basis points to 3.052%. ($1 = 1,380.5800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)