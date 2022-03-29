Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. agency to review if Pony.ai complied with crash reporting order

03/29/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Logo of the autonomous driving technology startup Pony.ai is seen on a screen, in Beijing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Tuesday said it will review whether startup technology firm Pony.ai complied with government reporting requirements for driverless crashes.

Pony.ai earlier this month agreed to issue a recall for some versions of its autonomous driving system software after an October crash in California. The recall, which the NHTSA said was the "first recall of an automated driving system," covered three vehicles.

The NHTSA said it will review whether Toyota-backed Pony.ai complied with reporting requirements "with respect to both the timeliness and accuracy of its reports."

On Oct. 28, a Pony.ai vehicle that had been operating in autonomous mode hit a street sign on a median in Fremont, California, after turning right, prompting California in December to suspend the company's driverless testing permit. No one was injured in the incident.

Pony.ai on Tuesday said it reported the incident to the NHTSA in "a good faith effort to comply with the relevant requirements" and added that it "has been fully cooperating with NHTSA throughout the process."

Pony.ai said earlier that the crash occurred less than 2.5 seconds after the automated driving system shut down. It said in very rare circumstances, a planning system diagnostic check "could generate a 'false positive' indication of a geolocation mismatch."

The NHTSA told Pony.ai earlier it believed the software had a safety defect and requested that the company conduct a recall.

The company said it has updated the software code and the three affected vehicles have been repaired.

Earlier this month, Pony.ai announced that it had completed a new round of financing that gives it a valuation of $8.5 billion.

California last year said Pony.ai had 10 Hyundai Motor Kona electric vehicles registered under its driverless testing permit.

The suspension does not impact Pony.ai's permit for testing with a safety driver.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.93% 16250 End-of-day quote.-3.27%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1.36% 11200 End-of-day quote.-5.88%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 1.15% 176500 End-of-day quote.-15.55%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.68% 2261 Delayed Quote.4.58%
Financials
Sales 2022 128 606 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2022 6 352 B 5,18 B 5,18 B
Net Debt 2022 71 772 B 58,6 B 58,6 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,03x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 36 933 B 30 131 M 30 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,8%
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 176 500,00 KRW
Average target price 265 000,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-15.55%29 790
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.58%245 949
VOLKSWAGEN AG-14.50%106 168
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.44%75 037
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-19.74%66 994
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.58%64 253