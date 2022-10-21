Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
167000.00 KRW   -0.89%
04:51pUAW wants U.S. to bar loans, subsidies for Hyundai over workplace issues
RE
07:45aHyundai May Claim $1.65 Billion in Tax Credit from EV Plant in Georgia
MT
03:24aS.Korean shares end lower on Fed rate-hike fears, rise in bond yields
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UAW wants U.S. to bar loans, subsidies for Hyundai over workplace issues

10/21/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 2022 World Car Awards at the New York International Auto Show, in New York City

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers union on Friday called on the Biden administration not to award any subsidies, loans or other taxpayer support until Hyundai Motor agrees to address workplace issues.

On Wednesday, Hyundai's global chief operating officer Jose Munoz told Reuters Korea's top automaker is investigating child labor violations in its U.S. supply chain and plans to "sever ties" with Hyundai suppliers in Alabama found to have relied on underage workers.

A Reuters investigative report in July documented children, including a 12-year-old, working at a Hyundai-controlled metal stamping plant in rural Luverne, Alabama, called SMART Alabama, LLC.

The UAW said Friday Hyundai's decisions to sever ties with some suppliers "will likely result in job losses for hundreds of workers, without doing anything to address what appears to be a systemic problem." The union called on Hyundai to instead "improve working conditions for the U.S. workers who make Hyundai vehicles."

Hyundai and the White House did not immediately comment.

Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday plans to break ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia -- and Biden administration officials are expected to attend.

The automaker is expected to begin commercial production in the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 EV units.

Hyundai is lobbying the Biden administration to revise a law approved in August that immediately barred electric vehicles outside North America from receiving $7,500 consumer tax credits. That made all Hyundai EVs currently for sale in the United States ineligible.

The law includes tens of billions of dollars in new loan, tax credit and grant programs for automakers to build cleaner vehicles.

The UAW has previously sparred with Hyundai and unsuccessfully sought to organize workers at its Alabama plant and at other foreign-owned auto plants.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILLION ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 0.00% 23.55 End-of-day quote.3.29%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.31% 15850 End-of-day quote.-5.65%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.89% 167000 End-of-day quote.-20.10%
All news about HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
04:51pUAW wants U.S. to bar loans, subsidies for Hyundai over workplace issues
RE
07:45aHyundai May Claim $1.65 Billion in Tax Credit from EV Plant in Georgia
MT
03:24aS.Korean shares end lower on Fed rate-hike fears, rise in bond yields
RE
10/20Exclusive-China's CATL slows battery investment plan for U.S., Mexico-sources
RE
10/20Samsung SDI Shares Rally on Completion of Battery Materials JV Plant
DJ
10/20MotorTrend Names Hyundai IONIQ 5 Its 2023 SUV of the Year
AQ
10/20Hyundai Investigating Child Labor Violations In US Supply Chain
MT
10/19Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
RE
10/19Investor group, unions push Hyundai to address child labor at U.S. suppliers
RE
10/19Exclusive-Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labor in its U.S. supply chain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 136 241 B 94,9 B 94,9 B
Net income 2022 8 714 B 6,07 B 6,07 B
Net Debt 2022 80 924 B 56,4 B 56,4 B
P/E ratio 2022 4,74x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 34 930 B 24 342 M 24 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 63 942
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 167 000,00 KRW
Average target price 251 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-20.10%24 737
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.82%183 141
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.82%75 878
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-15.67%59 950
BMW AG-12.39%49 315
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-42.96%48 757