  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
183600.00 KRW   -0.49%
12:08pUS sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles
RE
10:46aThe new SONATA, Reborn with Sensational Styling and Class-leading Features
AQ
03:47aHyundai Motor's March Sales Up 21%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

04/03/2023 | 12:08pm EDT
April 3 (Reuters) - Top global automakers reported a rise in first-quarter U.S. sales on improving shipments to dealers, with the exception of Toyota Motor Corp, which continued to grapple with parts shortage, data showed on Monday.

General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales.

"We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

Vehicle production took a hit after the pandemic disrupted supply of semiconductor chips and other raw materials, hurting carmakers' ability to meet the upsurge in demand for personal mobility. The companies have been trying to make up for the lost production ever since as supply chain snags gradually ease.

But rising interest rates and fears of a recession may play spoilsport in an industry where most vehicle purchases are financed with loans, analysts say, as they watch out for signs of plateauing demand. The average transaction price of vehicles, too, has surged over the last one year.

"Consumers are facing credit uncertainty as rapidly rising interest rates have created barriers to entry for even the most qualified buyers," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at auto research firm Edmunds.

GM said on Monday U.S. sales rose to 603,208 units in the first quarter from 512,846 a year earlier. Toyota said sales fell 8.8% to 469,558 vehicles, but added that inventory was improving.

Asian peers Mazda, Honda and Hyundai all posted a rise in sales.

EV leader Tesla Inc posted record deliveries but its shares fell on Monday on growing margin worries after aggressive price cuts.

Edmunds forecasts an overall 3,502,324 new cars and trucks to be sold in the U.S. in the quarter through March, higher than last year, but a 1.8% decrease from the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes, Abhijith Ganapavaram, Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.27% 36.255 Delayed Quote.9.04%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.34% 3557 Delayed Quote.15.77%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.37% 16280 End-of-day quote.0.49%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.49% 183600 End-of-day quote.21.59%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.49% 1231 Delayed Quote.21.89%
TESLA, INC. -6.21% 194.7699 Delayed Quote.68.42%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.68% 7400 Delayed Quote.1.52%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.90% 1897 Delayed Quote.3.72%
Financials
Sales 2023 148 469 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2023 8 204 B 6,29 B 6,29 B
Net Debt 2023 84 573 B 64,9 B 64,9 B
P/E ratio 2023 5,58x
Yield 2023 3,66%
Capitalization 42 444 B 32 552 M 32 552 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 70,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 183 600,00 KRW
Average target price 225 888,89 KRW
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President, Global COO & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY21.59%32 677
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.72%191 844
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.28%82 272
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.92%78 805
BMW AG21.06%70 247
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.04%51 155
