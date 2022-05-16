Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  05-12
186500.00 KRW   +3.32%
11:22aUber launches robot food delivery in California
RE
05/13ANALYSIS : South Korea's high-speed 5G mobile revolution gives way to evolution
RE
05/13Hyundai Mobis, Germany's Vector Sign Deal to Develop Future Mobility Platform
MT
Uber launches robot food delivery in California

05/16/2022 | 11:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Uber Eats delivery bag is seen on a bicycle in Brooklyn, New York City

(Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding electric vehicle charging stations into its global driver app.

The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app.

Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. Both services are available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California, and consumers will have the ability to opt out of the programs.

The autonomous car pilot is in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co and Aptiv PLC, and was initially announced in December. It launched on Monday, Uber and Motional said.

Uber said the sidewalk robots are provided by Serve Robotics, a spin-off of delivery company Postmates, which Uber acquired in 2020.

The vehicles in both services are actively monitored by human operators, Uber said, adding that "it will be some time before this technology is operated at scale."

Self-driving companies have repeatedly pushed out timelines to provide truly driverless trips at scale, with only a few limited fully autonomous programs available across the U.S.

Uber on Monday also said it was launching a map of electric vehicle charging stations in its driver app in the U.S. this summer, and later worldwide, in an effort to promote drivers switching to a battery-powered vehicle.

Uber, which aims to have only electric vehicles on its platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, said charging was one of drivers' biggest obstacles to switching to EVs.

The company also said it was launching an option this summer to rent party and coach buses, and passenger vans through its U.S. app in collaboration with rental service US Coachways.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

By Tina Bellon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APTIV PLC -5.10% 93.37 Delayed Quote.-40.51%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.53% 18850 End-of-day quote.12.20%
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.29% 12800 End-of-day quote.7.56%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 3.32% 186500 End-of-day quote.-10.77%
PLC S.P.A. 1.01% 1.995 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -2.99% 23.71 Delayed Quote.-41.83%
Financials
Sales 2022 129 608 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 6 562 B 5,12 B 5,12 B
Net Debt 2022 81 081 B 63,3 B 63,3 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 38 586 B 30 100 M 30 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 70 388
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 184 000,00 KRW
Average target price 261 153,85 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Moon-Sik Kwon Vice Chairman-Executive Board, Head-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-10.77%30 491
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-2.40%218 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-18.75%89 834
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.16%71 382
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-34.83%55 719
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-35.00%54 267