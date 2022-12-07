Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Hyundai Motor Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A005380   KR7005380001

HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY

(A005380)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-05
164500.00 KRW   -0.60%
Voting opens in key UAW test to organize U.S. battery plants

12/07/2022 | 06:13am EST
UAW Dispute in Ohio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors-LG Energy battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio.

Workers at an Ultium Cells plant near Cleveland are voting on Wednesday and Thursday after the United Auto Workers (UAW) union petitioned to represent about 900 workers. Results of the election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board are expected on Friday.

The vote is a crucial test of the UAW's ability to organize workers in the growing electric vehicle supply chain.

The UAW petition sought the election after a majority of employees signed cards authorizing the union to represent them.

UAW President Ray Curry said in October that "by refusing to recognize their majority will" Ultium "has decided to ignore democracy and delay the recognition process."

An Ultium spokesperson said the venture "respects workers' right to choose union representation and the efforts of the UAW to organize battery cell manufacturing workers at our Ohio manufacturing site."

Last week, GM CEO Mary Barra told Bloomberg TV the company is "very supportive of the plant being unionized ... The employees are going to be voting, but we're very supportive."

In a trip to South Korea in May, President Joe Biden expressed support for workers seeking to unionize JV battery plants. The Detroit Three automakers all have battery plants in the works with South Korean partners.

In August, the Ohio plant began production, the first of at least four planned Ultium U.S. battery factories.

GM and LG Energy are considering an Indiana site for a fourth U.S. battery plant. They are building a $2.6 billion plant in Michigan, set to open in 2024. Last week, Ultium said it would boost its planned investment in a $2.3 billion Tennessee plant by another $275 million.

In July, the U.S. Energy Department said it intends to loan Ultium $2.5 billion to help finance new manufacturing facilities including the Ohio plant. Sources told Reuters the loan could be finalized as soon as next week.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -1.99% 38.02 Delayed Quote.-35.15%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.60% 164500 End-of-day quote.-21.29%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. -0.53% 559000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 141 589 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2022 8 024 B 6,08 B 6,08 B
Net Debt 2022 80 386 B 60,9 B 60,9 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,11x
Yield 2022 3,16%
Capitalization 37 768 B 28 623 M 28 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 64 054
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Motor Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 164 500,00 KRW
Average target price 229 615,38 KRW
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eui-Sun Chung Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Chang Jae-hoon Executive Vice President
Albert Biermann Co-President & Director
José Antonio Muñoz Barcelo Co-President & Global Chief Operating Officer
Eon-Tae Ha Co-President & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY-21.29%28 623
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.69%194 148
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.23%87 459
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-5.64%71 780
BMW AG-3.73%57 820
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-35.15%54 015