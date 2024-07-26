Hyundai Rotem Co is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the production and sale of railway vehicles. The Company operates its business through four segments. The Railway segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of railway vehicles such as electric multiple units, high-speed trains, light rail vehicles, magnetically levitated vehicles, trams and diesel multiple units. The Plant segment manufactures and sells steel facilities such as steelmaking, cold rolling and others, as well as automotive equipment such as presses, bodies and others. In addition, this segment is involved in the business of radioactive waste vitrification and the construction of water treatment plants. The Defense segment is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of defense materials and trams. The Other segment is involved of the production and sale of industrial gases.