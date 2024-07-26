July 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Rotem Co:
* HYUNDAI ROTEM CO.: WINS 293 BILLION WON ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jack Kim)
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|43,800.00 KRW
|-8.65%
|+3.67%
|+64.66%
|02:39am
|Hyundai Rotem Co. Wins 293 Billion Won Order
|RE
|Jul. 15
|South Korean shares fall on foreign outflows after attack on Trump
|RE
July 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Rotem Co:
* HYUNDAI ROTEM CO.: WINS 293 BILLION WON ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jack Kim)
|Hyundai Rotem Co. Wins 293 Billion Won Order
|RE
|South Korean shares fall on foreign outflows after attack on Trump
|RE
|South Korean Shares Close Lower on Profit-Taking; Hyundai Rotem Loses 2% Despite Major Contract with Polish Defense Firm
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem, Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa Sign Deal for K2 Tanks Production in Poland
|MT
|Poland likely to sign another arms deal with S.Korea, minister says
|RE
|Hyundai Rotem signs Uzbekistan high-speed train deal -Yonhap
|RE
|Hyundai Rotem's US Unit Secures 241 Billion Won Double-Decker Train Order
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Wins 266.7 Billion Won Order
|RE
|STX Secures Agreement to Export 30 Armored Vehicles to Peru
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Secures Contract to Supply Armored Vehicles to Peru's Army
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|South Korea, Romania pledge defence cooperation amid reports of contract in works
|RE
|Hyundai Rotem Completes Delivery of 18 K2 Tanks to Poland
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Announces First US Plant Construction in 16 Years
|MT
|ABB Wins $150 Million Contract to Supply Traction Packages for Passenger Trains in Australia
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Achieves Operating Profit Ratio of 5.9% Milestone in 2023
|MT
|Financing uncertainty clouds South Korea's push for massive arms deals
|RE
|LIG Nex1, Hyundai Rotem Sign Deal to Boost Defense Exports, Technologies
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
|CI
|South Korea defence exports to top $13 billion this year - report
|RE
|Hyundai Rotem Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|South Korea lining up banks to help finance $22 billion arms sale to Poland
|RE
|South Korea lining up banks to help finance $22 billion arms sale to Poland
|RE
|Hyundai Rotem Launches Commercial 4G LTE-Based Train Control System
|MT
|Hyundai Rotem's Net Income Jumps 105.2% in Q2; Shares Rise 3%
|MT