    A004020   KR7004020004

HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY

(A004020)
Tokyo Steel to raise product prices for June by up to 18%

05/17/2021 | 04:40am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Monday it is raising prices in June for all of its steel products by between 9.5% to 17.6%, reflecting surging overseas prices and an expected pick-up in local demand.

The June price increases by Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, which makes steel products mainly for use in construction, come after it increased prices of some products in the past two months.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco and Hyundai Steel , and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel).

Overseas prices of steel products have rallied amid tight supply and robust demand from China, with the most-traded contracts for construction-grade steel rebar and wire rod on the Shanghai Futures Exchange having surged close to 40% this year.

Prices at home, meanwhile, have underperformed overseas markets, but demand for construction steel is expected to recover and higher prices of raw materials will likely force steelmakers to boost product prices, Tokyo Steel said in a statement.

For June, prices for pickled and oiled coils will be increased by 17.6% to 120,000 yen ($1,097) per tonne, while prices of U-shaped steel sheet piles will be raised by 9.5% to 115,000 yen a tonne, Tokyo Steel said.

Prices of its main H-shaped beams will be boosted by 10.8% to 103,000 yen a tonne.

($1 = 109.2300 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -0.85% 8.13 End-of-day quote.36.64%
HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY -1.93% 55900 End-of-day quote.41.16%
POSCO -0.91% 380000 End-of-day quote.39.71%
TOKYO STEEL MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. 2.22% 1149 End-of-day quote.72.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 20 849 B 18,4 B 18,4 B
Net income 2021 745 B 0,66 B 0,66 B
Net Debt 2021 10 324 B 9,10 B 9,10 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 7 353 B 6 521 M 6 478 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 8 741
Free-Float 62,6%
Chart HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hyundai Steel Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 64 480,00 KRW
Last Close Price 55 900,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tong-Il An President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kang-Hyun Seo Director & Head-Finance
Gye-Young Lee Vice President, Head-Research & Development
Ju-Tae Choi Managing Director & Head-Process Technology
Cheon-Geun Jang Managing Director, Head-Legal & Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HYUNDAI STEEL COMPANY41.16%6 521
ARCELORMITTAL41.05%34 056
NUCOR CORPORATION92.72%30 675
POSCO39.71%25 485
TATA STEEL LIMITED75.91%18 518
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION64.31%18 365