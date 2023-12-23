Official HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD. press release

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW) on behalf of Hywin stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hywin has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On December 14, 2023, Hywin disclosed that redemption issues had been reported on certain asset-backed products previously distributed by the Company with clients demanding repayment from the Company. Hywin stated that it would be conducting an internal investigation.

On this news, Hywin’s American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.53 per ADR, or 16%, to close at $2.77 per ADR on December 14, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hywin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231222960675/en/